ESPN Networks to Showcase Massachusetts Home Football Games

ESPN Networks are set to showcase Massachusetts home football games, with all five games taking place on McGuirk Alumni Stadium appearing on ESPN3 or ESPN+ in 2022.

What’s Happening:

University of Massachusetts Athletics and multimedia rightsholder UMass Sports Properties of LEARFIELD announced a three-year rights agreement with ESPN, as well as the kickoff times for all five Massachusetts football home games at McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Thursday.

ESPN will provide live coverage for all five of the program’s 2022 home games, with the home opener against Stony Brook aired on ESPN3, while the remainder of the home contests are subject to the standard 12-day selection process throughout the season to stream on ESPN3 or ESPN+. In the 2023 and 2024 seasons, at least one home game will be televised on ESPN networks in addition to streaming.

Sat, Sep 17 3:30 p.m. Stony Brook ESPN3 Sat, Oct 8 3:30 p.m. Liberty ESPN3 or ESPN+ Sat, Oct 15 1 p.m. Buffalo ESPN3 or ESPN+ Sat, Oct 29 3:30 p.m. New Mexico State ESPN3 or ESPN+ Sat, Nov 26 Noon Army ESPN3 or ESPN+

What They’re Saying:

Ryan Bamford, Director of Athletics: “We are pleased to enter into a broadcast agreement with ESPN to promote Massachusetts football throughout the world the next three years. UMass football games and special events will be showcased on a widely accessible streaming platform with ESPN also producing linear opportunities annually that enhance the visibility of our program. In totality, this agreement, and ESPN’s relationships with the Atlantic 10 and Hockey East provides UMass fans with one consistent central media home for Massachusetts athletics content for the foreseeable future.”

Dan Margulis, ESPN senior director of programming and acquisitions: "We are excited to showcase Massachusetts home football games exclusively on ESPN platforms in the years ahead through this multi-year agreement. Between this new collaboration and our deals with the Atlantic 10 and Hockey East, ESPN networks will be the go-to for UMass fans."