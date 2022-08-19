Iron Man Begins a New Era This December in “Invincible Iron Man #1”

On the eve of the character’s 60th anniversary, Iron Man will begin a new era this December. Writer Gerry Duggan (X-Men) and artist Juan Frigeri (Avengers) will kick off a new run of Iron Man’s solo title that will bring Tony Stark to his darkest depths only to rise greater than ever before!

Invincible Iron Man will follow Christopher Cantwell’s thought-provoking run on the title that concludes in November’s Iron Man #750 , the upcoming milestone issue that will give fans their first glimpse of what’s to come in this new chapter.

The ongoing series will begin with Tony reflecting on the highs and lows of his 60 years of history, including digging up some classic armors and confronting old wounds, to overcome a devastating defeat at the hands of a Marvel

It all ends here? Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth…his fame… his friends. But Stark doesn’t realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when a mystery villain puts out a hit on him! Every assassin around the Marvel Universe has come out of the shadows for Tony — and he has no idea who hired them! Will this cavalcade of killers close the book on Iron Man? It’s the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom.

Invincible Iron Man #1 will be released on December 7th.

will be released on December 7th. Check out the cover by Kael Ngu and stay tuned for more news about the title and the other ways Marvel Comics will be honoring Iron Man’s 60th anniversary next year.

