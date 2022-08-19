This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
What’s Happening:
- Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.
- The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.
- This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.
- Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 22nd-26th:
- Monday, August 22 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris
- Dave Franco (Day Shift)
- Trevante Rhodes (Mike)
- Musical Guests Tedeschi Trucks Band
- Tuesday, August 23 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris
- Regina Hall (Save Your Soul)
- Storm Reid (One Way)
- Musical Guest Soccer Mommy
- Wednesday, August 24 – Guest Host Simu Liu
- Mandy Moore (This is Us and In Real Life)
- Jimmy O. Yang (Me Time)
- Musical Guest Amelia Moore
- Thursday, August 25 – Guest Host Nikki Glaser
- Danny DeVito (Little Demon)
- Jameela Jamil (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)
- Musical Guest Ingrid Andress
- Friday, August 26
- TBA
