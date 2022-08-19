This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 22nd-26th:

Monday, August 22 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris Dave Franco ( Day Shift ) Trevante Rhodes ( Mike ) Musical Guests Tedeschi Trucks Band

Tuesday, August 23 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris Regina Hall ( Save Your Soul ) Storm Reid ( One Way ) Musical Guest Soccer Mommy

Wednesday, August 24 – Guest Host Simu Liu Mandy Moore ( This is Us and In Real Life ) Jimmy O. Yang ( Me Time ) Musical Guest ‎Amelia Moore

Thursday, August 25 – Guest Host Nikki Glaser Danny DeVito ( Little Demon ) Jameela Jamil ( She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ) Musical Guest Ingrid Andress

Friday, August 26 TBA



