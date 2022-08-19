“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Mandy Moore, Regina Hall and More to Appear Week of August 22nd

by |
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of August 22nd-26th:

  • Monday, August 22 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris
    • Dave Franco (Day Shift)
    • Trevante Rhodes (Mike)
    • Musical Guests Tedeschi Trucks Band
  • Tuesday, August 23 – Guest Host Lamorne Morris
    • Regina Hall (Save Your Soul)
    • Storm Reid (One Way)
    • Musical Guest Soccer Mommy
  • Wednesday, August 24 – Guest Host Simu Liu
    • Mandy Moore (This is Us and In Real Life)
    • Jimmy O. Yang (Me Time)
    • Musical Guest ‎Amelia Moore
  • Thursday, August 25 – Guest Host Nikki Glaser
  • Friday, August 26
    • TBA

