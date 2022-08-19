Ziggy Pig and Silly Seal Return in New Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited App

The all-new Infinity Comic, Ziggy Pig & Silly Seal is now available in the Marvel Unlimited app, marking the return of Marvel’s most insanely irreverent duo!
What’s Happening:
- Ziggy Pig & Silly Seal launches today, Friday, August 19th, in an all-new infinity comic, now available on the Marvel Unlimited app.
- From writers Frank Tieri and John Cerilli and Artist Jacob Chabot, Marvel’s most insanely irreverent duo returns. Ziggy Pig has hit a dry spell in showbiz, and will do anything to get his name back out there and land a gig!
- According to writer Frank Tieri, “ If you're a fan of the anthropomorphic characters in the Marvel U, then this book is for you! As Ziggy takes his fight to the animal community in order to gain his status back, expect to see plenty of them—the aforementioned Pet Avengers, Howard the Duck, Jeff the Land Shark, Hit-Monkey, Pizza Dog, Cosmo the Space Dog, Alligator Loki…just about every Marvel animal character there is. (And some cameos from other Marvel heroes and villains as well.) But yes, especially Spider-Ham. Ziggy hates Spider-Ham most of all. And yes, there's a scene with Spider-Ham regarding an endorsement deal he swiped from Ziggy in issue #1 that really has to be seen to be believed. A pig-on-pig crime if you will. And that's all I'll say about that.”
- Marvel Unlimited is Marvel’s premier digital comics subscription service for instant access to over 28,000 Marvel digital comics. Available via your web browser, as well as via the Apple and Google Play app stores, Marvel Unlimited features all of your favorite characters from Marvel movies, TV shows, and video games. Read the comic books that inspired your favorite superheroes and villains on the big screen!