“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

We’ve got a new Marvel series to obsess over and that means there’s new Funko Pop! figures to collect. Say hello to the first three She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funkos.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • Marvel’s latest Disney+ series has arrived and this one seems like it’s going to pack a punch! She-Hulk: Attorney at Law focuses on Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters who’s life goes very green after a freak accident.
  • In celebration of the series’ debut, Funko has released three new Pop! figures inspired by the show’s characters. Joining in this first round of collectibles are:
    • Jennifer Walters as a lawyer
    • Bruce Banner as Smart Hulk
    • Paralegal Nikki, Jen’s friend and co-worker
  • Jennifer is all business for this release and while we’ve seen her in glorious green, here she’s keeping things ultra professional.
  • Cousin Bruce sports one of the spandex ensembles (spandex is a Hulk’s best friend) he wears when training Jen in all things Hulk.
  • Finally, Nikki is having high energy fun that walks the line of playful, professional and 90s throwback—and she totally pulls it off!
  • The She-Hulk Pop! assortment sells for $11.99 each and are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
  • The figures are expected to ship to fans in November. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

  • Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

She-Hulk Jennifer Pop! Vinyl Figure

She-Hulk Hulk Pop! Vinyl Figure

She-Hulk Nikki Pop! Vinyl Figure

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now