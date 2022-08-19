“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

We’ve got a new Marvel series to obsess over and that means there’s new Funko Pop! figures to collect. Say hello to the first three She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funkos.

Marvel’s latest Disney+ series has arrived and this one seems like it’s going to pack a punch! She-Hulk: Attorney at Law focuses on Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters who’s life goes very green after a freak accident.

In celebration of the series’ debut, Funko has released three new Pop! figures inspired by the show’s characters. Joining in this first round of collectibles are: Jennifer Walters as a lawyer Bruce Banner as Smart Hulk Paralegal Nikki, Jen’s friend and co-worker

Jennifer is all business for this release and while we’ve seen her in glorious green, here she’s keeping things ultra professional.

Cousin Bruce sports one of the spandex ensembles (spandex is a Hulk’s best friend) he wears when training Jen in all things Hulk.

Finally, Nikki is having high energy fun that walks the line of playful, professional and 90s throwback—and she totally pulls it off!

The She-Hulk Pop! assortment sells for $11.99 each and are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The figures are expected to ship to fans in November. Links to the individual items can be found below.

