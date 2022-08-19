“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

We’ve got a new Marvel series to obsess over and that means there’s new Funko Pop! figures to collect. Say hello to the first three She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Funkos.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Marvel’s latest Disney+ series has arrived and this one seems like it’s going to pack a punch! She-Hulk: Attorney at Law focuses on Bruce Banner’s cousin Jennifer Walters who’s life goes very green after a freak accident.
- In celebration of the series’ debut, Funko has released three new Pop! figures inspired by the show’s characters. Joining in this first round of collectibles are:
- Jennifer Walters as a lawyer
- Bruce Banner as Smart Hulk
- Paralegal Nikki, Jen’s friend and co-worker
- Jennifer is all business for this release and while we’ve seen her in glorious green, here she’s keeping things ultra professional.
- Cousin Bruce sports one of the spandex ensembles (spandex is a Hulk’s best friend) he wears when training Jen in all things Hulk.
- Finally, Nikki is having high energy fun that walks the line of playful, professional and 90s throwback—and she totally pulls it off!
- The She-Hulk Pop! assortment sells for $11.99 each and are available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.
- The figures are expected to ship to fans in November. Links to the individual items can be found below.
Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:
- Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.
She-Hulk Jennifer Pop! Vinyl Figure
She-Hulk Hulk Pop! Vinyl Figure
She-Hulk Nikki Pop! Vinyl Figure
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now