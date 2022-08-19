“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Theme Now Available for Streaming

The theme to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, composed by Amie Doherty, has been released on all major streaming platforms today.

What’s Happening:

Amie Doherty is an Irish composer based in Los Angeles. Her music can be heard across a range of genres in both film and TV.

She previously composed the score of Spirit Untamed for Netflix and Hulu Happiest Season

Fans of She-Hulk can now stream the series’ theme on multiple platforms, including: Spotify Apple Music Amazon Music Pandora YouTube Music iTunes Deezer Tidal

You can find the theme on all of those streaming platforms right here

Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+

Check out Mack's recap review of the show