“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Theme Now Available for Streaming

The theme to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, composed by Amie Doherty, has been released on all major streaming platforms today.

What’s Happening:

  • Amie Doherty is an Irish composer based in Los Angeles. Her music can be heard across a range of genres in both film and TV.
  • She previously composed the score of Spirit Untamed for Netflix and Hulu’s Happiest Season, among many other projects.

  • Fans of She-Hulk can now stream the series’ theme on multiple platforms, including:
    • Spotify
    • Apple Music
    • Amazon Music
    • Pandora
    • YouTube Music
    • iTunes
    • Deezer
    • Tidal
  • You can find the theme on all of those streaming platforms right here.

More on She-Hulk: Attorney at Law

  • Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
  • The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
  • Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
  • She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes coming every Thursday.
  • Check out Mack’s recap of the opening episode and review of the show.
