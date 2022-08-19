“She-Hulk: Attorney at Law” Theme Now Available for Streaming

The theme to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, composed by Amie Doherty, has been released on all major streaming platforms today.
- Fans of She-Hulk can now stream the series’ theme on multiple platforms, including:
- Spotify
- Apple Music
- Amazon Music
- Pandora
- YouTube Music
- iTunes
- Deezer
- Tidal
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+ with new episodes coming every Thursday.
