“Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends” Glow Webs Glow Pop-Up To Take Place at Santa Monica Pier

A special pop-up activation will allow fans of Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends to experience the fun of the hit Disney Junior series in person when it arrives later this month at the Santa Monica Pier.

What’s Happening:

Friday August 26th – Sunday, August 28th, the Santa Monica Pier in Southern California will play host to a special pop event based on the hit Disney Junior Series, Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, “Glow Webs Glow.”

Taking place from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Friday and Saturday and 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, guests can Glow their way through an immersive Spidey experience with attractions including an electrifying Zorber stop, custom Webcourse challenge, Spidey snacks, and a walkthrough of the new and improved Spider Crawl-R Team Transport vehicle. They will be greeted by staff throughout their journey to ensure all details and instructions are outlined. Each stop is designed to last between 2 – 5 minutes. Hero Course – Work with the Spidey team and friends as you dodge the baddies in the webstastic hero course. Spider Crawl-R – Journey through the larger than life team transport vehicle. Zorber – Save the city from Electro’s Zorber. Place your hand on the globe for an electrifying photo. Snapshot with Spidey – Scale and Swing with the Spidey team for perfect photo ops throughout the event. Spidey Snack Shack – Stop by to enjoy a tasty treat at the Spidey Snack Shack Hasbro Play Zone – Before heading home, play with some of the latest toys from Hasbro. While there, parents can place an order to send favorites direct-to-home.

through an immersive Spidey experience with attractions including an electrifying Zorber stop, custom Webcourse challenge, Spidey snacks, and a walkthrough of the new and improved Spider Crawl-R Team Transport vehicle. They will be greeted by staff throughout their journey to ensure all details and instructions are outlined. Each stop is designed to last between 2 – 5 minutes. All guests are asked to arrive promptly 10 minutes prior to their designated reservation time. Guests will be welcomed in by group to travel through the Glow Webs Glow event where brand ambassadors will guide groups of children through the timed experience to ensure all participants enjoy the full journey with minimal wait times. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Guests are required to have reservations to attend the event (which can be made here NO LIVE Character Appearances during the event.

during the event. The entrance to the Glow Webs Glow activation at the Santa Monica Pier is located on the west half of the wooden pier parking deck next to the Roller Coaster.