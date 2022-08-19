“Marvel’s Spidey And His Amazing Friends” Glow Webs Glow Pop-Up To Take Place at Santa Monica Pier

A special pop-up activation will allow fans of Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends to experience the fun of the hit Disney Junior series in person when it arrives later this month at the Santa Monica Pier.
What’s Happening:
- Friday August 26th – Sunday, August 28th, the Santa Monica Pier in Southern California will play host to a special pop event based on the hit Disney Junior Series, Marvel’s Spidey and His Amazing Friends, “Glow Webs Glow.”
- Taking place from 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM on Friday and Saturday and 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM on Sunday, guests can Glow their way through an immersive Spidey experience with attractions including an electrifying Zorber stop, custom Webcourse challenge, Spidey snacks, and a walkthrough of the new and improved Spider Crawl-R Team Transport vehicle. They will be greeted by staff throughout their journey to ensure all details and instructions are outlined. Each stop is designed to last between 2 – 5 minutes.
- Hero Course – Work with the Spidey team and friends as you dodge the baddies in the webstastic hero course.
- Spider Crawl-R – Journey through the larger than life team transport vehicle.
- Zorber – Save the city from Electro’s Zorber. Place your hand on the globe for an electrifying photo.
- Snapshot with Spidey – Scale and Swing with the Spidey team for perfect photo ops throughout the event.
- Spidey Snack Shack – Stop by to enjoy a tasty treat at the Spidey Snack Shack
- Hasbro Play Zone – Before heading home, play with some of the latest toys from Hasbro. While there, parents can place an order to send favorites direct-to-home.
- All guests are asked to arrive promptly 10 minutes prior to their designated reservation time. Guests will be welcomed in by group to travel through the Glow Webs Glow event where brand ambassadors will guide groups of children through the timed experience to ensure all participants enjoy the full journey with minimal wait times. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times.
- Guests are required to have reservations to attend the event (which can be made here), and even though the event is geared towards those two to six years old, Spidey fans of all ages are welcome. It is also important to note that there will be NO LIVE Character Appearances during the event.
- The entrance to the Glow Webs Glow activation at the Santa Monica Pier is located on the west half of the wooden pier parking deck next to the Roller Coaster.
- Season two of the hit web-slinging preschool series Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends premiered earlier today, Friday, AUG. 19th, with a simulcast on Disney Channel and Disney Junior. An initial batch of episodes will also be rolled out on Disney+ and on-demand platforms this fall. In anticipation of the new season, which features a “Glow Webs Glow” storyline, a collection of 10 animated shorts introducing a trio of young Super Heroes — Peter Parker, Gwen Stacy and Miles Morales — to new friends and baddies launched in July on Disney Channel, Disney Junior, Disney Junior YouTube and Marvel HQ YouTube and are now available on Disney+. The series, which was recently picked up for a third season, is the #1 most-watched new preschool series among Boys 2-5 and has amassed over 383 million views across Disney Junior and Marvel HQ YouTube channels since its August 2021 launch.