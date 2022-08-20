New Disney Princess Luminous Portrait Series to Arrive on VeVe

A new set of NFTs is set to arrive on VeVe, showcasing some classic Disney Princesses in a cut-paper art style that will be perfect to add to any collection!

What’s Happening:

A collection is set to arrive on VeVe, featuring crafted representations of Disney Princesses as paper art to add to your collection of NFTs.

This collection features carefully curated portraits of some of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ beloved Disney Princess characters in a unique paper craft style. Together, they celebrate the courage and kindness these heroines inspire in us all.

This drop features curated, silhouetted portraits of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Jasmine ( Aladdin , 1992), Ariel ( The Little Mermaid, 1989), Snow White (Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, 1937), and Cinderella ( Cinderella , 1950) illuminated against beautiful backdrops designed to mimic a paper craft style.

Snow White (Pictured Above)

This luminous portrait captures Snow White before she takes a bite of the poisoned apple.

Drop Date: 21 August, 8 AM PT

List Price: 40.00

Editions: 4,444

Rarity: Uncommon

Edition Type: First Edition

License: Disney

Brand: Disney Princess Paper Art Collection

Series: Disney Princess Luminous Portrait Series



Cinderella

This luminous portrait captures Cinderella racing down the steps of the palace at midnight.

Drop Date: 21 August, 8 AM PT

List Price: 40.00

Editions: 3,333

Rarity: Rare

Edition Type: First Edition

License: Disney

Brand: Disney Princess Paper Art Collection

Series: Disney Princess Luminous Portrait Series

Jasmine

This luminous portrait captures Jasmine with the magic lamp from the Cave of Wonders.

Drop Date: 21 August, 8 AM PT

List Price: 40.00

Editions: 2,222

Rarity: Ultra Rare

Edition Type: First Edition

License: Disney

Brand: Disney Princess Paper Art Collection

Series: Disney Princess Luminous Portrait Series