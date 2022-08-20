Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro Welcomes 2022 Warrior Games To ESPN Wide World of Sports

The 2022 Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army, is currently taking place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort and Disney Parks Chairman is celebrating by taking to social media.

The 2022 Warrior Games, hosted by the U.S. Army is currently taking place at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort from August 19-28, and will once again be open to the public, welcoming the community and the world to be a part of the excitement and support these heroes.

To honor the games, Disney Parks, Experiences, and Products Chairman Josh D’Amaro took to Instagram and shared a few photos from the launch of the 2022 Warrior Games.

D’Amaro captioned the photoset: “A great start to Department of Defense Warrior Games at Walt Disney World. It was an honor to meet U.S. Army General Paul Funk and some of the extraordinary military and veteran athletes competing in these inspiring games. I loved seeing our SALUTE team members out on the parade route today. Thank you for your service!”

Hosted by the U.S. Army, the 2022 Warrior Games are currently taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort through August 28, celebrating the resiliency and dedication of wounded, ill, and injured active duty and veteran U.S. military service members.

Hundreds of elite athletes, including those from international allied nations, compete in adaptive sporting events such as wheelchair basketball, cycling, indoor rowing, and wheelchair rugby, among others.

The DoD Warrior Games serve as a way to enhance the recovery and rehabilitation of wounded warriors by providing them exposure to adaptive sports. Participation in the Warrior Games represents the culmination of a service member’s involvement in an adaptive sports program and demonstrates the incredible potential of wounded warriors through competitive sports.