Prolific Marvel Comics Inker Tom Palmer Passes Away at 81

Prolific Marvel Comics inker Tom Palmer has passed away at the age of 81.

Comicbook.com Facebook page “We are very sad to share the news that legendary comic book inker and artist Tom Palmer passed away on August 18, 2022 at the age of 81. He will be remembered fondly by his loving family and his many fans.”

Palmer did pencils, colors and cover art during his long career with Marvel which began with “Doctor Strange” in 1968.

He would continue to work with Marvel into the early 2000s on a variety of titles, including: Daredevil Uncanny X-Men The Avengers Marc Spector: Moon Knight And more

Palmer also worked on big screen adaptation comics, like Jaws 2 and Marvel’s 1980s Star Wars comics.

and Marvel’s 1980s comics. Palmer’s work earned him an Alley Award, a Comic Fan Art Award, an Inkwell Award and 2014's Joe Sinnott Hall of Fame Award from the Inkwells.

Palmer’s son, Tom Palmer Jr., followed his father into the comics industry and has worked as an editor at DC Comics.