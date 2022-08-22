shopDisney Welcomes Jasmine and “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Jewelry Styles fro BaubleBar

It’s always nice to add some new jewelry to your collection and BaubleBar has an assortment of earrings, necklaces and bracelets that Disney fans will adore. The most recent offerings to arrive on shopDisney are inspired by Princess Jasmine (Aladdin) and the crazy crew from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

BaubleBar is bringing some spectacular spooks and pretty princess power to Disney fans with their latest collection of jewelry—and an ear headband!

Just in time for World Princess Week and ahead of Halloween, the charming accessory brand has introduced several new styles to their lineup on shopDisney and we simply can’t choose a favorite.

For all of the Disney Princess fans out there, BaubleBar is focusing on Princess Jasmine from the animated classic Aladdin ; while fans of Halloween—and Christmas too—will appreciate the designs themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas. The collections include: Earrings Charm Necklace Charm Bracelet Ear Headband (Jasmine)

; while fans of Halloween—and Christmas too—will appreciate the designs themed to The Nightmare Before Christmas. The collections include: BaubleBar’s Disney styles are perfect for fan of all ages and are the perfect way to bring a bit of magic and seasonal charm to their everyday wardrobe or visit to the Disney Parks.

Guests can find all styles now on shopDisney and prices range from $49.99-$60.00.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at shopDisney:

Don’t forget! Purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

BaubleBar Jasmine

“Jasmine's signature teal tiara, complete with jeweled centerpiece, is cleverly incorporated into the design of this ear headband The black padded ears are embroidered with golden crescent moons and stars and complemented by the gold lamé padded bow.”

Jasmine Ear Headband for Adults by BaubleBar – Aladdin – $49.99

“The sultan's daughter Jasmine is captured in all her elegance with these earrings. Her portrait is detailed in enamel with her lustrous black hair crafted in sparkling glass stones.”

Jasmine Earrings by BaubleBar – Aladdin – $50.00

“A circular design features teal enamel inspired by Jasmine's signature costume while crescent moons and cubic zirconia accents decorate another charm, adding a whole new world of elegance to any outfit.”

Jasmine Charm Necklace by BaubleBar – Aladdin – $55.00

BaubleBar The Nightmare Before Christmas

“Oogie Boogie's henchmen, Lock, Shock, and Barrel are the subject of this earring set. The three pairs of earrings feature the trio's masks decorated with colorful glass beads and stones.”

Lock, Shock and Barrel Earring Set by BaubleBar – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $60.00

“A trio of charms featuring the unmistakable face of Jack Skellington dangle from this bracelet. The charm features different expressions with each being crafted in different materials and contrasting with the silvertone bracelet.”

Jack Skellington Charm Bracelet by BaubleBar – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $60.00

“Normally featured as a bug-filled burlap sack, Oogie Boogie has been given a shiny new makeover. Clutching a pair of dice, the boogeyman is reimagined in metallic green in these detailed figural earrings that include rhinestone accents.”

Oogie Boogie Earrings by BaubleBar – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $50.00

“Jack Skellington's sinister smile is captured on these detailed dimensional earrings. The molded brass face features a silvertone finish with the Pumpkin King's mouth and eyes crafted with faceted black glass stones.”

Jack Skellington Earrings by BaubleBar – The Nightmare Before Christmas – $50.00

The countdown to Halloween is on! Join us each day for seriously spooky and frighteningly fun news, reviews, merchandise and so much more.