Marvel Shares Look at “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5” Variant Covers Before September Release

Fortnite and Marvel heroes are currently fighting alongside each other to save both their universes from total annihilation in the pages of “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War,” a new limited comic series. With the fifth and final issue coming up next month, Marvel has shared a look at the final cover as well as five variant covers.

On September 28, Marvel and Fortnite fans will witness the outcome to this thrilling conflict in “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5,” the explosive final issue!

Right now, fans can check out all six covers for “Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War #5″ including a brand-new piece by Donald Mustard as well as one showcasing Spider-Man’s brand-new Fortnite Outfit.

The issue will reveal what happens when the most dangerous person in the Marvel Universe throws in with some of the most dangerous people in the Fortnite universe. But what does Doctor Doom really want? And how far will he go to get it?

“Fortnite x Marvel: Zero War” is written by Christos Gage and Epic Games’ Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard and drawn by artist Sergio Davíla.

Check out the five variant covers for the upcoming final issue below: