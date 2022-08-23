“Monica Rambeau: Photon” a New Five Issue Limited Series Coming This December

Eve L. Ewing and Michael Sta. Maria are launching a new five-issue limited series Monica Rambeau: Photon coming this December.

What's Happening:

This December, universal powerhouse Monica Rambeau will star in first-ever solo comic series! A five-issue limited series, Monica Rambeau: Photon will be written by award-winning author and scholar Eve L. Ewing and drawn by new Marvel

From the New Orleans Harbor Patrol to the Avengers to the Ultimates, Monica Rambeau has been a leader and team player her entire life but now she'll face a reality-shattering crisis that she'll have no choice but to take on single-handedly. In order to do so, Photon will need to reach new heights of her incredible abilities—and then surpass them! In a revelatory journey spanning time and space, fans will behold Photon's true potential. The adventure begins when Photon is charged with making a very special, very cosmic delivery. What should be light work (get it?) for Monica becomes increasingly complex and dangerous due to a threat from beyond and family drama.

Explore the outer reaches and wildest vagaries of the Marvel Universe through the eyes of one of its most powerful heroes when Monica Rambeau: Photon #1 arrives in December.

