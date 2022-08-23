Belle, Tiana and Ariel Take the Spotlight in New Disney Princess Collection by RSVLTS

Everyone is commemorating World Princess Week, even RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! The fashion brand just added a new Disney collection for the family to enjoy inspired by three princesses—Belle, Tiana and Ariel. Whether your nose is stuck in a book, you’re dreaming up recipes to cook, or under the sea avoiding a hook, you won’t want to miss RSVLTS' latest offering.

Happy World Princess Week

Launching today online are three regal designs highlighting story elements from some of the best loved animated classics.

The new assortment is themed to: Beauty and the Beast – Belle The Princess and the Frog – Tiana The Little Mermaid – Ariel



Fans will love that the collection is available in two adult cuts as well as preschool styles so their entire gang can choose the movie that best suits them. This series features: Classic cut for adults Women’s cut for adults Preschool sizes

The Inventor’s Daughter

“Inspired by the opening stained glass sequence from Beauty and the Beast, this colorful button down is a trip from the daily scenes of a provincial little town to the dinners and ballroom dances of a 60-room castle. Featuring Belle, The Beast, Gaston, Mrs. Potts, Cogsworth, and Lumière, if you're trying to look different from the rest of 'em, well, this is a good start.”

Available in sizes: Classic, Women's, and Preschooler

Tiana’s Palace

“Make a wish on the evening star, pucker up, and beware of the voodoo… we're headed to New Orleans! This good-as-gumbo button down, featuring Tiana and her dad, Prince Naveen, Charlotte and Eli "Big Daddy" La Bouff, and, yes, even Ray buzzing around, is a bayou adventure straight out of The Princess and the Frog. Simply put, it's sweeter than a Louis trumpet solo.”

Available in sizes: Classic, Women's, and Preschooler

Under the Sea

“If you're looking for a life without troubles, a life that's all bubbles, then do we ever have a shirt for you! This ocean blue button down features Ariel, Sebastian, Flounder, and a whole crew of sea-dwellers from The Little Mermaid rockin' on the reef. Look closer and you'll spot the carp on the harp, the newt on the flute, the bass on the brass, the chub on the tub, and even the lings on the strings. Just slip it on, start air-strumming, and join the party.”

Available in sizes: Classic, Women's, and Preschooler

