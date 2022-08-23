“Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover” Arrives in July 2023

Next summer, fans can enjoy one of the most poignant Spidey stories ever told in the Jeph Loeb & Tim Sale: Spider-Man Gallery Edition Hardcover. The iconic Spider-Man: Blue limited series by Eisner Award-winning team Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale will receive Marvel Comics’ oversized gallery treatment, honoring Sale’s lush artwork in all its glory.

One of the installments in Loeb and Sale’s acclaimed “Color Series,” Spider-Man: Blue told a touching and insightful saga about Spidey’s formative years as a super hero. The modern Marvel masterpiece that’s perfect for new comic readers and a must-have for longtime Spider-Man fans is back and looking better than ever before!

What Peter didn't know was that Gwen Stacy would only get to spend the rest of her life with him. This is the story of how they fell in love — or, more appropriately, how they almost didn't! To get the girl of his dreams, Peter must run the gauntlet of the Green Goblin, the Rhino, two Vultures…and a mysterious man in the shadows controlling it all.

Check out the cover above and be on the lookout for the reveal of a special Direct Market-exclusive variant cover.

Experience this beloved Spider-Man saga in a brand-new way when it arrives in July 2023.

