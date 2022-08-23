“The Villains of Valley View” Renewed for Season 2

According to Variety, Disney Channel has renewed The Villains of Valley View for a second season.
What’s Happening:
- When teenage supervillain Havoc (Isabella Pappas) stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb. With the help of her new neighbor Hartley (Kayden Muller-Janssen), Havoc — going incognito as Amy — must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.
- Season 2 will begin production this fall in Los Angeles.
- In addition to Pappas and Muller-Janssen, returning for Season 2 are series regulars Lucy Davis as Eva/Surge, James Patrick Stuart as Vic/Kraniac, Malachi Barton as Colby/Flashform, and Reed Horstmann as Jake/Chaos.
- Season 1 isn’t over yet however, as new episodes will resume airing on October 7th.
- The Villains of Valley View was created by Chris Peterson and Bryan Moore, who also serve as executive producers and showrunners.
What They’re Saying:
- Ayo Davis, president of Disney Branded Television said: “It isn’t hard to see why audiences have fallen in love with the villainous Madden family. Despite a penchant for utilizing their superpowers in everyday life, Amy and family ultimately care about and support one another. Even though life can be messy, ridiculous, and sometimes frightening, the Maddens demonstrate the (super)power of family and togetherness.”