Powerful and Glamorous “She-Hulk” Eyeshadow Palettes from Urban Decay Drop Tomorrow

There’s making an entrance and then there’s making an entrance and newly Hulk-powered Jennifer Walters definitely fits the latter. Now that she can turn the green on or off whenever she wants she’s not afraid to make a statement. Fans can follow suit with two new eyeshadow palettes from Urban Decay that are inspired by Jen and her alter ego She-Hulk.

What’s Happening:

Every lawyer knows it’s imperative to make a good first impression both in the courtroom and out. Better yet, if your makeup game is on point and boldly matches your style then you can—as the kids say—slay all day.

Beauty brand Urban Decay (UD) is bringing killer looks to your wardrobe with their latest assortment of cosmetics inspired by the Disney+ She-Hulk: Attorney at Law .

While the two eyeshadow palettes won’t make you “Hulk out,” like Jennifer Walters, they will deliver smashing looks that are sure to get you noticed.

Considering this is a She-Hulk themed collection, Urban Decay has turned their normal size offerings into something a bit bigger meaning more color and creative options for every fashionista out there.

UD She-Hulk Eyeshadow Palette

Thirteen, yes thirteen shimmery eye colors await you in the mega sized palette that’s designed to power up your look. Whether you stay bold all the time or like to tone things down with a few muted shades, you’ll find every option you need amongst this assortment.

Colors include:

Courtroom Realness, Case Closed, Gamma Glow, Take A Stand, No Further Questions, Thunder Clap, My Voice, Crushing It, Brains and Braun, Trademark This, WeHo Warrior, Super Suit Up and of course Hulk Out!

UD She-Hulk Mini Eyeshadow Palette

Sometimes you don’t need to show all your might at one time and revealing just a bit of your strength is enough. This mini palette still packs a punch with six oversized color selections that are perfect for everyday even if they’re not fully juiced.

Colors include:

Post Worthy, Handle This, The Hulk Life, Leaping Off the Page, Breakthrough, In Control

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

She-Hulk, a new comedy series, stars Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. The series is directed by Kat Coiro and Anu Valia; Jessica Gao is head writer.

