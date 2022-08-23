Videos: Celebrate World Princess Week With Past Performances From EPCOT’s Voices of Liberty

We here at Laughing Place are celebrating World Princess Week by sharing videos of performances from The EPCOT staple, the Voices of Liberty, as they perform their choral renditions of some classic princess anthems.

What’s Happening:

For the second year in a row, World Princess Week is returning across the Walt Disney Company from August 21st-27th, highlighting the impact of Disney Princesses and the courage and kindness they inspire in fans all around the world.

To celebrate, Laughing Place is sharing videos of some of our favorite performances from EPCOT, where guests can head over to The American Adventure

In our videos below, the group takes on two standards from the Disney catalog of princess tunes, one more modern than the other.

From Pixar Animation Studios’ Brave, the group leads a performance of “Touch the Sky” honoring the princess from that film, Merida.

Passionate and fiery, Merida is a headstrong teenager of royal upbringing who is struggling to take control of her own destiny. She feels most at home in the outdoors honing her impressive athletic skills as an archer and sword fighter, and racing across the magnificent Highland countryside with her faithful horse, Angus. With a spirit as vibrant as her untamed hair, Merida also has a softness of heart, especially when it comes to her wee triplet brothers.

The group also takes on one the most iconic songs from the Disney catalog, “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Cinderella.

Cinderella is the titular protagonist of the 1950 animated feature film of the same name. Despite the cruelty of her jealous stepfamily, Cinderella remained kind, spirited, and internally beautiful. Her faith and everlasting optimism manifested itself into a Fairy Godmother, whose magic served as a catalyst for Cinderella's ascent from servant to princess. Cinderella is the second official member of the Disney Princess line-up, preceded by Snow White.

An EPCOT staple, The Voices of Liberty is an eight-member a cappella group that typically hosts patriotic choral performances in the pavilion rotunda throughout the day, often as a pre-show to the next scheduled performance of the main presentation of The American Adventure. They also perform seasonal classics, and mix up their medleys for special events and festivals that take place at the park.