Holy Smokes! New Marvel Legends Ghost Rider Action Figure Now Available for Pre-Order

The Spirit of Vengeance aka Ghost Rider is here not in the flesh, but as a new Marvel Legends action figure. Pre-orders for the flame headed hero are open now at Entertainment Earth and this collectible is sure to set your Marvel assortment ablaze…but not literally.

If your Marvel collection is still growing, then the addition of a new Marvel Legends figure is welcome news.

Hasbro is winding the clock back to the early 90s and the era of Toy Biz with their latest release that’s themed to Ghost Rider.

Fans of Marvel Comics are no doubt familiar with the character who (unsurprisingly) has gone through a few iterations throughout his history. But what it boils down to is the guy made a deal with Mephisto in exchange for saving a loved one’s life. Now he fights for the innocent as the living embodiment of the Spirit of Vengeance.

Imagine intense battles or set up an epic display with this 6-inch figure inspired by the aptly named Johnny Blaze. The figure comes with extra accessories so fans can swap out their favorite pieces to add drama and dimension to their collection.

The Marvel Legends Ghost Rider figure sells for $27.99 and is available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth

The figure is expected to ship to fans in January 2023.

“The Ghost Rider figure is highly poseable for display and play and includes 6 character-inspired accessories including the flame chain! Packaged on a 1990s-style Toy Biz-inspired package, fans of all ages will love this collectible classic.”

Marvel Legends Series Marvel Comics Ghost Rider 6-inch Action Figure – $27.99