New Metal Reproduction of the Commemorative Passport and Box of Medals Celebrating Euro Disneyland Coming to Disneyland Paris

Disneyland Paris is releasing a metal reproduction of the commemorative passport as well as a box of medals celebrating Euro Disneyland. These will be released on August 31st.

What’s Happening:

How To Purchase:

  • Reserve your digital ticket on the Lineberty app on Monday, August 29th at 6pm.
  • The sale will take place at the former Annual Pass Office in Discoveryland on Wednesday, August 31st starting at 10AM with a limit of 2 pieces per digital ticket.
  • Original Lineberty ticket required (screenshots and videos not accepted).
  • Copies that may not be sold during this sale will be available at Harrington's Fine China & Porcelains (Disneyland Park) and The Disney Gallery (Disney Village).
  • Euro Disneyland commemorative medal passport (30cm): limited edition of 1000 pieces (119€).
  • Set of 6 Euro Disneyland medals in metal: limited edition of 1000 (69€).