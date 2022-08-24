Official Teaser Trailer Released for Searchlight Pictures’ Film “Empire of Lights”

The official teaser trailer for Searchlight Pictures’ film Empire of Lights has been released. This film will debut on December 9th, 2022.
What's Happening:
- Searchlight Pictures' film Empire of Light will be released on December 9th, 2022, and you can see the official teaser trailer below.
About Empire of Light:
- Set in an English seaside town in the early 1980s, Empire of Light is a powerful and poignant story about human connection and the magic of cinema, from Academy Award winning director Sam Mendes.
Cast:
- Olivia Colman
- Micheal Ward
- Tom Brooke
- Tanya Moodie
- Hannah Onslow
- Crystal Clarke
- Toby Jones
- Colin Firth