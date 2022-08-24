Spider-Man Faces a Dangerous New Alliance in Trailer for Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s “Spider-Man #1”

This October, two of Spider-Man’s most legendary creators return to bring about the end of the Spider-Verse in an all-new ongoing “Spider-Man” series. Writer Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s “Spider-Man” will directly follow the current “Edge of the Spider-Verse” limited series which explores and introduces Spider-heroes from across the multiverse and teases a deadly threat that’s coming for them all.

See that threat emerge in the all-new “Spider-Man #1″ trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork, below.

Witness Morlum and Shathra form a mysterious alliance that could spell Spider-Man’s last stand.

But he’s not alone! Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Silk, and more, join this epic fight in a saga that will serve as the perfect capstone to the character’s 60th anniversary celebration.

Be there for the next evolution of the Spider-Man mythos when “Spider-Man #1″ swings into shops on October 5.

