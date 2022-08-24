Spider-Man Faces a Dangerous New Alliance in Trailer for Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s “Spider-Man #1”

This October, two of Spider-Man’s most legendary creators return to bring about the end of the Spider-Verse in an all-new ongoing “Spider-Man” series. Writer Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s “Spider-Man” will directly follow the current “Edge of the Spider-Verse” limited series which explores and introduces Spider-heroes from across the multiverse and teases a deadly threat that’s coming for them all.
- See that threat emerge in the all-new “Spider-Man #1″ trailer, featuring never-before-seen artwork, below.
- Witness Morlum and Shathra form a mysterious alliance that could spell Spider-Man’s last stand.
- But he’s not alone! Spider-Woman, Ghost-Spider, Miles Morales, Silk, and more, join this epic fight in a saga that will serve as the perfect capstone to the character’s 60th anniversary celebration.
- Be there for the next evolution of the Spider-Man mythos when “Spider-Man #1″ swings into shops on October 5.
What they’re saying:
- Writer Dan Slott: “How does it feel to be writing Spider-Man again? Like I'm home. Like there's nowhere else I'd rather be. How does it feel to be working on it with Mark Bagley, one of the greatest Spidey icons of all-time?! Honored, excited, and unstoppable! Mark and I are two guys who live to tell Spider-Man stories. Cut us and we bleed Spider-Man. And now Marvel has entrusted the two of us to bring back their monthly– adjectiveless– Spider-Man title! We are not going to let you down. We're going to take BIG swings in each and every issue! And the first thing we're doing, right out of the gate, is the Spider-Verse comic to END all Spider-Verse comics!”
- Artist Mark Bagley: “Dan and I have been wanting to work together for years, and having the opportunity to be the artist that is there to wrap up his Spider-Verse storyline is really exciting. Further, I'm thrilled to see where this book takes us from there.”