According to Deadline, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and U.K. actor Stephen Graham will be reuniting on a 12-part original drama titled A Thousand Blows.

. This UK original series will premiere on Disney+ Hulu

The drama is about two best friends, Hezekiah and Alec, who arrive in Jamaica. They fight for their survival in the violent Victorian London’s East End when they are then up against a dangerous veteran boxer, Sugar Goodson.

