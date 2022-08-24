According to Deadline, Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and U.K. actor Stephen Graham will be reuniting on a 12-part original drama titled A Thousand Blows.
What's Happening:
- Steven Knight and Stephen Graham are reuniting for a 12-part original drama, A Thousand Blows.
- This UK original series will premiere on Disney+ globally, as well as Star+ in Latin America and Hulu in the US.
- The drama is about two best friends, Hezekiah and Alec, who arrive in Jamaica. They fight for their survival in the violent Victorian London’s East End when they are then up against a dangerous veteran boxer, Sugar Goodson.
What’s They’re Saying:
- “I’m really thrilled to be working on this project with Stephen as well as the very talented production team and group of writers,” said Knight. “I always love to delve into untold history, and this is a story that really deserves to be told.”
- “To be able to work with Steve again and the talented team of writers we have for this project is truly wonderful,” said Graham, who appeared in the sixth and final season of Peaky Blinders as Hayden Stagg.
- “To tell the story of these incredible characters during this period of time in London is a joy. Aside from having the privilege of bringing the role of Sugar Goodson to life, I am also extremely proud that Matriarch is co-producing this show whilst helping to create opportunities for people in front of and behind the camera, instilling the ethos of providing training within production.”