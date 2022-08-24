The Premier Hockey Federation Extends Exclusive Rights Agreement With ESPN

The Premier Hockey Federation announced that ESPN will continue to be the exclusive home of the PHF in the US for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons.

What's Happening:

The Premier Hockey Federation (PHF) announced today that ESPN will continue to be the exclusive home of the PHF in the United States for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. The two-year agreement with ESPN features live coverage of the PHF regular season, special events, and the Isobel Cup Playoffs in the U.S. streaming live on ESPN+, and provides international rights for games which includes TSN in Canada.

The pinnacle of the first-year agreement during the 2021-22 season was the championship final between the Boston Pride and Connecticut Whale that aired live on ESPN2 and was the network’s first linear broadcast of professional women’s hockey.

In Canada, live coverage of the PHF is available to TSN subscribers through the network’s five television feeds as well as live streaming via TSN.ca and the TSN app. PHF games that are part of the ESPN International distribution network may be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa via ESPN Player, in Latin America via Star+, the Caribbean through ESPN Player via the ESPN App, and Oceania through Watch ESPN via the ESPN App.

The 2022-23 season will be the eighth for the PHF, North America’s only professional women’s hockey league. Among the highlights for the upcoming campaign is the debut of the league’s seventh team in Montreal, Quebec and a player experience that has been enhanced by a record salary cap of $750,000 per team. The entire regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

