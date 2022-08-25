Spot On! New Bioworld Amigo Minnie Mouse Backpack Available Exclusively at Entertainment Earth

We love shopping for Disney exclusives, especially those themed to Minnie Mouse. The global fashion icon is the star of a new backpack (and matching zip pouch) from Bioworld that’s only available for pre-order at Entertainment Earth.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Don’t worry fashion lovers, rose gold isn’t going away anytime soon and no one wears the color better than Minnie Mouse.

Bioworld has just revealed a new Amigo Backpack available exclusively at Entertainment Earth that’s themed to Mickey’s darling pal Minnie.

The backpack features Minnie’s iconic ears and essential bow along with white polka dots on the front pouch to bring the whole look together. Plus the pouch serves double duty as a holder of the companion zip pouch that’s decorated with Minnie herself.

The entire ensemble is a beautiful metallic rose gold accented with pops of white for a trendy and stylish bag that Minnie would adore.

The Amigo Minnie Mouse Backpack sells for $69.99 and is available for pre-order exclusively at Entertainment Earth

A link to the backpack can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​ EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Disney Amigo Minnie Mouse Mini-Backpack – Entertainment Earth Exclusive – $69.99