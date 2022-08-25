“Marvel’s Voices” Podcast Returns Today for Sixth Season

Today, Angélique Roché returns as the host of the popular Marvel’s Voices original podcast series with a thrilling new lineup of Marvel guests.

What’s Happening:

In the all-new sixth season, a variety of storytellers join Angélique and select guest hosts for in-depth conversations about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys, painting a full picture of the diversity of the Marvel Universe.

This season’s theme, “Marvel: A Window to Our World,” focuses on the global influences on the Marvel Universe. Throughout the eight episodes, the hosts and guests dive into how a variety of cultures and mythologies have played a key role in the creation of Marvel characters, and how their cultures and nationalities have influenced stories within the Marvel Universe.

And while Marvel comics have made their way around the world for decades in English and dozens of other languages, the rise of digital comics has given access to many more readers worldwide. Marvel has not just become the world outside our window, but a window to our world, reflecting global culture and talent.

The new season kicks off with Janice Chiang, the first Chinese-American woman letterer at Marvel. The remaining episodes feature an incredible roster of creators including Nigerian artist Adedotun Akande and writer Murewa Ayodele ( Moon Knight : Black, White and Blood ), Japanese comic creator Peach Momoko, South African writer and musician Mohale Mashigo ( Miles Morales & Moon Girl #1 ), Juni Ba ( Black Panther Vol. 8 #3 ) a writer hailing from Senegal and France, Argentine-American comic writer Fabian Nicieza, and Alejandra Lopez, the Puerto Rican director of the Spanish-language audio series Wolverine: La Larga Noche .

In addition to the impressive line-up of talent, the upcoming Marvel's Voices season will feature several "Creator-Led Conversations," in which former Marvel's Voices guests and current Marvel writers will guest host the show to talk with other creators about their work, careers, and current projects. The guest hosts include Karama Horne, Marika Hashimoto, and Tochi Onyebuchi.

Fans can listen to new episodes every Thursday on the SXM App, Apple Podcasts, Amazon, and Spotify.

The weekly 8-episode series is produced by Isabel Robertson and Kara McGuirk-Allison, and executive produced by Jill Du Boff.

