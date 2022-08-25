Exclusive: Disney Shares New Look at Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana for World Princess Week

In honor of World Princess Week, Disney is giving Laughing Place readers a new sneak peek at the rockwork being created for Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana, coming soon to EPCOT.

What’s Happening:

Designed for all ages, Journey of Water will allow guests to explore and engage with water as it travels from our skies to our oceans and back again.

Walt Disney Imagineering partnered with artists and cultural consultants from Walt Disney Animation Studios to bring this experience to life, by capturing the beauty of the natural water cycle within the attraction.

Imagineers were also inspired by Moana’s fierce determination to protect her environment.

Fans of Moana will be delighted to see familiar shapes and characters carved into the rocks and waterways throughout Journey of Water. A great example of this is Moana herself, who will be positioned proudly – celebrating water’s arrival to our ocean.

Above is a behind-the-scenes look at Principal Dimensional Designer, Jim Towler, sculpting a foam maquette of Moana for this attraction.

This gives you a glimpse into the earliest stages of the design process, before paint and additional details have been added.

Below is another making-of example, showing a sample from the mountain-like forms that will soon mark the entrance to the attraction. Fans will recognize Moana’s iconic spiral, which was portrayed in one of the first concept renderings for Journey of Water.

Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana will be brought to life within World Nature – the EPCOT neighborhood dedicated to understanding and preserving the beauty, awe, and balance of the natural world. Moana is the perfect role model to inspire us to protect and conserve water and guide us through the Journey of Water.