planDisney DIY “Tangled” Inspired Vacation Countdown

If you are planning your next Walt Disney World vacation, there is a fun activity that you can do in honor of World Princess Week. Disney Parks Blog shared a downloadable activity in honor of Rapunzel, from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Tangled. This is a great way to countdown to the days until your vacation by forming a lantern filled with your vacation dreams. You can download the lantern template here.

Instructions:

STEP 1: Print out the template on an 8.5″ x 11″ sheet of paper.

STEP 2: Use scissors to cut out the lantern along the dotted line.

STEP 3: On the back of the paper, write down your dreams and wishes for your upcoming Disney vacation.

STEP 4: Glue or tape the edges of the lantern together, covering the shaded area.

STEP 5: Place over a flameless, LED tea light candle.