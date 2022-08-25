Take a Journey Behind Some of Your Favorite Disney Songs With the Disney Hits Podcast

On their Instagram pages, Disneyhits and Disneymusic shared a podcast about the making of some of your favorite Disney songs.
What’s Happening:
- Want to take a journey behind some of your favorite Disney songs?
- You can do so on this new Disney Hits podcast with host Laya DeLeon Hayes.
- Experience trivia, anecdotes, and so much more from the composers, songwriters, and talent behind your most beloved Disney films.
- If you subscribe now you automatically get new episodes starting September 1st.
- Click here to subscribe.