“Thor: Love and Thunder” Available on Digital September 8th and Other Formats September 27th

Thor: Love and Thunder will be available on digital September 8th and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD on September 27th. There will be extras such as bonus features and deleted scenes.

What’s Happening:

adventure. Described as “emotional, exciting, and downright funny as hell” (Ben Kendrick, Screen Rant), arrives on Digital September 8 and 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD September 27th. Fans can add the film to their Marvel Studios’ movie collection and access exclusive bonus content including deleted scenes, a gag reel and audio commentary by legendary filmmaker Taika Waititi. Thor: Love and Thunder will also stream on Disney+

Bonus Features:

Gag Reel – Take a look at some of the fun outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Thor: Love and Thunder .

. Audio Commentary – Watch the film with audio commentary by director/writer Taika Waititi.

Featurettes:

Hammer-worthy: Thor and The Mighty Thor – Trace Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman's journeys to becoming Thor and The Mighty Thor, respectively. Watch as the co stars speak about the preparation behind embodying their legendary roles and describe how they combine their unstoppable forces.

Shaping a Villain – This featurette introduces Love and Thunder’s primary antagonist, Gorr the God Butcher. Shining a light on the man who brings the character to life, this piece highlights his recruitment and process. Then fellow cast and crew reveal personal anecdotes.

Another Classic Taika Adventure – This piece looks back on Taika Waititi’s journey taking over the Thor franchise and reinventing the God of Thunder. Revisit the moment Taika was announced as the new custodian of Thor and follow Taika through the production of Thor: Love and Thunder.

Deleted Scenes:

Looking for Zeus – Thor, Valkyrie and Korg run into a few characters while seeking an audience with Zeus.

Wasting Time – Star-Lord and Mantis convince Thor to help their cause.

A Safe Vacation – A nonchalant Thor chats with a panicked Star-Lord and Mantis in the middle of chaos. An explosion thrusts Korg into the scene.

Fighting For You – Zeus gifts Thor a special tool after overhearing a heartfelt conversation.

Film Synopsis:

finds the God of Thunder (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – one of self-discovery. But his efforts are interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor.

Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late.

