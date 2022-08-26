Recent Animated Favorites Set To Return to El Capitan Theatre For Limited Engagements

Two recent animated hits from Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios are set to return to the big screen of the legendary El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California.
What’s Happening:
- Two recent animated favorites are set to return to the big screen of the legendary El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, where they will be showcasing Pixar’s Coco, and Disney Animation’s Encanto next month.
- Coco
- September 9th – 12th
- In Pixar Animation Studios’ Coco, a vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, an aspiring young musician named Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions.
- Ticketholders will get to see the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles live on stage as they enter the theater, followed by the Fiesta of Lights show before the movie! They can also snap a picture at the Coco-themed photo op featuring a replica of Ernesto de la Cruz’s guitar!
- Coco screens multiple times daily during its run. For more information and to get tickets, check out the official website here.
- Encanto
- September 16th – 22nd
- Encanto tells the tale of an extraordinary family, the Madrigals, who live hidden in the mountains of Colombia, in a magical house, in a vibrant town, in a wondrous, charmed place called an Encanto. The magic of the Encanto has blessed every child in the family with a unique gift from super strength to the power to heal-every child except one, Mirabel. But when she discovers that the magic surrounding the Encanto is in danger, Mirabel decides that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, might just be her exceptional family's last hope.
- Those who purchase tickets to screenings of Encanto will be able to see Mirabel live on stage prior to the beginning of the film.
- Encanto screens multiple times daily during its run. For more information and to get tickets, check out the official website here.