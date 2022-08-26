Recent Animated Favorites Set To Return to El Capitan Theatre For Limited Engagements

Two recent animated hits from Pixar Animation Studios and Walt Disney Animation Studios are set to return to the big screen of the legendary El Capitan Theater in Hollywood, California.

What’s Happening:

Two recent animated favorites are set to return to the big screen of the legendary El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, where they will be showcasing Pixar’s Coco, and Disney Animation’s Encanto next month.

Coco September 9th – 12th In Pixar Animation Studios’ Coco , a vibrant tale of family, fun and adventure, an aspiring young musician named Miguel (voice of newcomer Anthony Gonzalez) embarks on an extraordinary journey to the magical land of his ancestors. There, the charming trickster Hector (voice of Gael Garcia Bernal) becomes an unexpected friend who helps Miguel uncover the mysteries behind his family’s stories and traditions. Ticketholders will get to see the Mariachi Divas and Ballet Folklórico de Los Ángeles live on stage as they enter the theater, followed by the Fiesta of Lights show before the movie! They can also snap a picture at the Coco -themed photo op featuring a replica of Ernesto de la Cruz’s guitar! Coco screens multiple times daily during its run. For more information and to get tickets, check out the official website here.

