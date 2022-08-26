Disney+ Announces Casting For Upcoming UK Adventure Series “The Ballad of Renegade Nell”

Disney+ has announced the casting for their upcoming UK adventure series, The Ballad of Renegade Nell, just one piece of a plan to create 60 local productions by 2024, continuing to work with outstanding creators and premium producers to develop high-quality productions from around the globe.

What’s Happening:

Disney+ today announced casting for The Ballad of Renegade Nell, a Lookout Point original adventure series for Disney+, directed by Ben Taylor (Sex Education, Catastrophe). Louisa Harland (Derry Girls) plays the title role of Nell, a quick-witted and courageous young woman who finds herself framed for murder and unexpectedly becomes the most notorious highwaywoman in 18th Century England.

Newcomers Bo Bragason and Florence Keen star as her two younger sisters Roxy and George who, along with a plucky but prickly little spirit called Billy Blind, played by Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso), help Nell as she realizes that fate has put her on the wrong side of the law for a reason much bigger than she could’ve ever imagined.

Adrian Lester (Trigger Point, Mary Queen of Scots) plays Nell’s formidable adversary the Earl of Poynton, a master political schemer and manipulator. The Earl joins forces with Sofia Wilmot, played by Alice Kremelberg (Orange is the New Black), a young widow with thwarted ambitions whose quest for independence becomes indelibly entwined with Nell’s own. Frank Dillane (The Essex Serpent, Fear the Walking Dead) also joins the cast as charming rogue Charles Devereux, whilst Craig Parkinson (Line of Duty, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch) stars as Sam Trotter, Nell’s kind-hearted, widowed father.

Joely Richardson (Nip/Tuck) plays eccentric newspaper magnate Lady Eularia Moggerhanger, whilst Pip Torrens (The Crown, Poldark) appears as Lord Blancheford – the father of Sofia and her feckless, bullying brother Thomas, who is played by Jake Dunn (Get Even). Enyi Okoronkwo (The Lazarus Project, Giri/Haji) also stars as Rasselas, a spirited stable boy who joins Nell and her sisters on the run in his own bid for freedom.

The Ballad of Renegade Nell is a swashbuckling new action and fantasy adventure series from BAFTA-award-winning writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright ( Gentleman Jack, Happy Valley ), with eight episodes of 45 minutes each. The series is produced by Lookout Point as a Disney+ UK original series. Also directing will be Amanda Brotchie ( Gentleman Jack ) and MJ Delaney ( Ted Lasso) .

is a swashbuckling new action and fantasy adventure series from BAFTA-award-winning writer and executive producer Sally Wainwright ( ), with eight episodes of 45 minutes each. The series is produced by Lookout Point as a Disney+ UK original series. Also directing will be Amanda Brotchie ( ) and MJ Delaney ( . Across EMEA alone, Disney’s International Content and Operations team plan to create 60 local productions by 2024, continuing to work with outstanding creators and premium producers as part of the company’s commitment to source, develop and produce high-quality original productions from around the globe.