Visit Orlando and Orlando Health Team Up to Launch Health and Wellness Support For Travelers

Visit Orlando is partnering up with Orlando Health to launch health and wellness support for travelers. This new partnership will offer health related benefits for millions of visitors, making Orlando the most visited destination in the United States.

What's Happening:

Visit Orlando, the Official Tourism Association for Orlando, and Orlando Health, a not-for-profit healthcare organization that serves the southeastern United States, have joined forces to create a unique partnership.

The new alliance designates Orlando Health as the Official Health and Wellness Partner of Visit Orlando and offers health-related benefits for the millions of visitors who help make Orlando the most visited destination in the United States and Theme Park Capital of the World.

Through the partnership, tourists and Visit Orlando member organizations may call a newly-established concierge telephone number for access to visitor-specific wellness tips and individualized health resources.

That number is 321-265-4200.

The line was created to help connect visitors who may need access to local medical resources such as emergency care, urgent care or even access to a virtual visit while visiting Orlando.

For additional information, visit www.orlandohealth.com/visitorlando

The partnership provides for event planners customizable health solutions for their conference and attendees through an Orlando Health Virtual Care Center, which will open later this year at the Orange County Convention Center.

Located in the west concourse on the first floor near the Visit Orlando Welcome Center, medical providers will be available via virtual visit 24 hours a day. During major conventions, the clinic will be staffed by Orlando Health clinicians.

Visit Orlando member organizations and the tourism community will further benefit from the alliance through a website located at www.visitorlando.com/orlandohealth

The partnership is an evolution of Orlando Health’s Business Ready initiative. Launched in May 2020, Business Ready was introduced to help the community, including the travel and tourism industry, to be prepared for reopening post COVID-19.

It included a resource website for businesses and organizations as they prepared to resume business.

What They're Saying: