Visit Orlando and Orlando Health Team Up to Launch Health and Wellness Support For Travelers

Visit Orlando is partnering up with Orlando Health to launch health and wellness support for travelers. This new partnership will offer health related benefits for millions of visitors, making Orlando the most visited destination in the United States.
What's Happening:
- Visit Orlando, the Official Tourism Association for Orlando, and Orlando Health, a not-for-profit healthcare organization that serves the southeastern United States, have joined forces to create a unique partnership.
- The new alliance designates Orlando Health as the Official Health and Wellness Partner of Visit Orlando and offers health-related benefits for the millions of visitors who help make Orlando the most visited destination in the United States and Theme Park Capital of the World.
- Through the partnership, tourists and Visit Orlando member organizations may call a newly-established concierge telephone number for access to visitor-specific wellness tips and individualized health resources.
- That number is 321-265-4200.
- The line was created to help connect visitors who may need access to local medical resources such as emergency care, urgent care or even access to a virtual visit while visiting Orlando.
- For additional information, visit www.orlandohealth.com/visitorlando.
- The partnership provides for event planners customizable health solutions for their conference and attendees through an Orlando Health Virtual Care Center, which will open later this year at the Orange County Convention Center.
- Located in the west concourse on the first floor near the Visit Orlando Welcome Center, medical providers will be available via virtual visit 24 hours a day. During major conventions, the clinic will be staffed by Orlando Health clinicians.
- Visit Orlando member organizations and the tourism community will further benefit from the alliance through a website located at www.visitorlando.com/orlandohealth. There, they will find health and wellness information on a variety of topics relevant to visitors and local residents including tips on hydration, how to stay sun-safe and instructions on what to do in an emergency.
- The partnership is an evolution of Orlando Health’s Business Ready initiative. Launched in May 2020, Business Ready was introduced to help the community, including the travel and tourism industry, to be prepared for reopening post COVID-19.
- It included a resource website for businesses and organizations as they prepared to resume business.
What They're Saying:
- “This new partnership allows us to seamlessly connect both leisure guests and meeting groups with Orlando Health’s medical experts to make healthy travel more accessible,” said Casandra Matej, president & chief executive officer, Visit Orlando. “Orlando has been a leader in healthy meetings for the past several years and with Orlando Health as our official Health and Wellness Partner, we are elevating the service and resources we provide groups to ensure Orlando remains a top choice for meetings and events.”
- “Orlando Health has been integral in helping to support our travel and tourism industry throughout the pandemic and beyond,” said Thibaut van Marcke, senior vice president of Orlando Health’s southeast region. “This new alliance with Visit Orlando reinforces our commitment to provide high quality health-related options and medical services to the millions of travelers who visit our area and to an industry that is vital to our community and our state.”