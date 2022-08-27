Annual Passholders Can Receive a Free Kimbo Sparkling Coffee at Vivoli il Gelato for a Limited Time Only

While supplies last, Vivoli il Gelato is offering passholders a free Kimbo Sparkling Coffee for a limited time.

What's Happening:

Vivoli il Gelato can be found at The Landing in Disney Springs

They announced on Twitter that passholders can get a free Kimbo Sparkling Coffee while supplies last for a limited time only.

