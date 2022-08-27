At Disney Springs you can find Enzo's Hideaway Tunnel Bar. On Wednesday, September 7th, from 5 to 7 p.m. they will be having their September Smuggler’s series showcasing the vibrant portfolio of Malfy Gin. This is for guests ages 21 and up and is $89 per person.

What's Happening:

Every month, lovers of fine beer, wine, and cocktails gather together in the tunnels of Enzo’s Hideaway to eat, drink, and expand their knowledge of various spirits.

The Hideaway has committed to partnering with distillers and brewers from all over the world who appreciate our infatuation for a good cocktail.

Guests are welcomed into our hideaway tunnel where themed spirits are served, accompanied by food pairings in multiple courses by Executive Chef Ben Dodaro. At each event, experts will provide details on how the spirits are made and unique ways to serve them.

Join us for our September Smuggler’s series showcasing the vibrant portfolio of Malfy Gin. You will enjoy four gin-inspired cocktails served alongside four small bites created by Executive Chef Ben Dodaro, including house made focaccia, pancetta wrapped blue prawn, wagyu bresaola, and house made sorbetto.

Space is limited for this exclusive event, so reserve soon.

Price is $89 per ticket and does not include tax and gratuity.

You can purchase tickets by clicking here

Menu:

First Course:

House made focaccia, fresh ricotta, lemon-coriander marmellata

Drink Pairing: Italian Margarita – Flor de Caña Gold 4 year Anejo oro rum, triple sec, caravello limoncello, lime juice

Second Course:

Pancetta wrapped blue prawn, butter lettuce, blood orange, fennel, extra virgin olive oil

Drink pairing: Blood Orange Negroni – Malfy Arancia Rossa Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth

Third Course:

Waygu Bresaola, baby arugula, grana padano, lemon, extra virgin olive oil

Drink pairing: Gin Con Acqua Tonica Malfy Gin, St. Germain Elderflower, Carpano Antica, tonic, rosemary

Fourth Course:

Strawberry and limone sorbetto

Drink pairing: Neat pour of Malfy Gin Con Limone