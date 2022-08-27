“What’s Up, Disney+” With the Cast and Crew of Marvel Studios’ “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

On the latest episode of What's Up, Disney+, you can hear from the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

What's Happening:

  • Hosts Andre Meadows and Jenny Lorenzo hear from the cast and crew of Marvel Studios' She Hulk: Attorney at Law, now streaming on Disney+.
  • You can see the new episode below.

About She-Hulk: Attorney at Law:

  • Jen Walters's world is turned upside down after a freak accident leaves her with superpowers.
  • Jen is hired at a prestigious law firm but must practice as She-Hulk and rep a complicated client.