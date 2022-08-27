Would You Try the Spiciest Dish at EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival?

We are over a month into the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival presented by CORKCICLE and there are plenty of delicious options this year. If you have not made it yet, this festival runs until November 19th, 2022. Some dishes are a little more daring than others, and at the China booth they have the spiciest dish. Join us as Mack Tries a Thing.

What’s Happening:

If you are into spicy foods, you will want to head over to the China booth for the Dandan Noodles.

This option is new this year and costs $8.25.

It consists of spicy pork with sichuan sauce, peanut butter, sesame, and green onion.

Our very own Mack tries out this new dish.

Check out the video below.

Other Options at the China Booth:

Pan-fried Chicken Dumplings with house-made sweet-and-spicy sauce: $5.00

Mongolian Beef Bao Bun with onion: $7.25

Passion Fruit Bubble Tea (non-alcoholic): $7.25

Good Fortune Citrus Triple sec, grapefruit, and white boba: $12.00

ByeJoe Punch Chinese baijiu spirit, piña colada mix, and lychee: $12.50

Fireworks Jose Cuervo Gold Tequila, Smirnoff Vodka, orange, and mango: $14.00

Jasmine Draft Bee: 6oz $5.00/ 12oz $9.00