Brother Jimmy’s BBQ Opens at ICON Park

Mouth-watering food, endless drinks, poppin’ music and lively staff – Brother Jimmy’s knows the recipe to a good time. And now, Orlando can get a taste of this legendary New York concept at ICON Park!

What’s Happening:

Brother Jimmy’s was founded in Manhattan’s Upper East Side in 1989, bringing Carolina-style BBQ to the Big City. Ever since, the restaurant has been on a mission to spread the gospel of real Southern BBQ done right combined with the warmth of genuine Southern hospitality.

Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park is following this tradition for locals and tourists alike in the Orlando Entertainment District. The restaurant offers dine-in, take-out and catering options, as well as a fully-equipped event space.

At the new 7,200-square-foot ICON Park location, guests won’t just have the tasty eats, cold drinks and friendly servers. You can watch your team score on its big screens or enjoy a breezy Florida night on the outdoor patio.

Brother Jimmy’s serves up Southern food and North Carolina BBQ so delicious, you’ll think you’re back home in mama’s kitchen. No matter what type of comfort food you’re looking for, this concept has you covered. From flaming hot Jumbo Chicken Wings and Humongous BBQ Nachos to classics like St. Louis-style ribs, fried chicken and country catfish to the legendary Carolina pulled pork sandwich, there’s a taste for every palate. Brother Jimmy’s is no beginner – its recipes have been perfected over the past 30 years.

Pair your meal with Brother Jimmy’s fan favorites from the bar including a variety of mason jar cocktails, Trashcan Punch or Swamp Water, just to name a few.

In need of catering for your next event? Give Brother Jimmy’s a call and you can guarantee your guests will be satisfied. If you’re looking for the right venue to host a corporate retreat, engagement celebration, birthday party or other event, the restaurant features a top-of-the-line event space, with two Pop-o-Shot basketball machines, a retro skee-ball machine, the World’s Biggest Pac-Man and a few other classic games that are fun for all ages!

Brother Jimmy’s at ICON Park seats 200 people inside, 60 on the outdoor patio and can host cocktail events for over 500 guests.

What They’re Saying: