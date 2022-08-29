Disney and BaubleBar Introduce New Villains Bag Charms

Disney and BaubleBar are excited to introduce these brand new Disney Villain bag charms. These new charms are perfect for any Villain fan and cost $88. You can see the full collection of charms, as well as earrings and other accessories, by clicking here.
What’s Available:
Disney Villains Bag Charm: Cruella
- Disney keychain
- $88
Disney Villains Bag Charm: Maleficent
- Disney keychain
- $88
Disney Villains Bag Charm: The Evil Queen
- Disney keychain
- $88
Disney Villains Bag Charm: Ursula
- Disney keychain
- $88
Other Merchandise Available:
Get Spooked BFF Disney Earrings
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck stud earrings
- $44
Mickey Mouse Disney Frankie Earrings
- Disney Halloween stud earrings
- $44
Mickey Mouse Disney Vampire Earrings
- Disney Halloween stud earrings
- $32
- Villain statement stud earrings
- $48
- Small Villain stud earrings
- $34
- Villain statement stud earrings
- $48
Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings
- Small Villain stud earrings
- $34
The Evil Queen Disney Earrings
- Villain statement stud earrings
- $48
Mini Evil Queen Disney Earrings
- Small Villain stud earrings
- $34
- Villain statement stud earrings
- $48
- Small Villain stud earrings
- $34
- Waitlist
Mickey Mouse Disney Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
- Disney Halloween studs
- $44
- Waitlist
Mickey Mouse Disney Jack-O-Lantern Earrings
- Disney Halloween stud earrings
- $44
- Waitlist
Mickey Mouse Disney Jack-O-Lantern Earrings
- Disney Halloween studs
- $48
- Waitlist
Halloween Party Disney Earring Set
- Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck studs
- $44
- Waitlist
Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Earrings
- Disney Halloween stud earrings
- $32
- Waitlist
Mickey Mouse Disney Ghost Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings
- Disney Halloween stud earrings
- $42
- Waitlist
Mickey Mouse Disney Ghost Earrings
- Disney Halloween stud earrings
- $32
- Waitlist
- Halloween stud earrings
- $42
- Skeleton Halloween statement earrings
- $52
- Ghost Halloween earrings
- $42
- Glow-in-the-dark Halloween witch earrings
- $48
- Candy corn Halloween earrings
- $38
- Glow-in-the-dark Halloween earrings
- $28
- Spider web Halloween statement earrings
- $52
- Halloween Frankenstein earrings
- $42
Pumpkin To Talk About Earrings
- Pumpkin Halloween statement earrings
- $48
- Glow-in-the-dark Halloween earrings
- $28
- Ghost Halloween statement earrings
- $52
- Halloween stud earrings
- $38
Monsters In The Closet Earring Set
- Glow-in-the-dark Halloween Earrings
- $58
Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Glow-In-The-Dark Frankie
- Disney keychain
- $68
- Waitlist
Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Halloween
- Disney keychain
- $68
- Waitlist
Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Glow In The Dark
- Disney keychain
- $58
- Waitlist