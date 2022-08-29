Disney and BaubleBar Introduce New Villains Bag Charms

Disney and BaubleBar are excited to introduce these brand new Disney Villain bag charms. These new charms are perfect for any Villain fan and cost $88. You can see the full collection of charms, as well as earrings and other accessories, by clicking here.

What’s Available:

Disney keychain

$88

Disney keychain

$88

Disney keychain

$88

Disney keychain

$88

Other Merchandise Available:

Get Spooked BFF Disney Earrings

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck stud earrings

$44

Mickey Mouse Disney Frankie Earrings

Disney Halloween stud earrings

$44

Mickey Mouse Disney Vampire Earrings

Disney Halloween stud earrings

$32

Cruella Disney Earrings

Villain statement stud earrings

$48

Mini Cruella Disney Earrings

Small Villain stud earrings

$34

Maleficent Disney Earrings

Villain statement stud earrings

$48

Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings

Small Villain stud earrings

$34

The Evil Queen Disney Earrings

Villain statement stud earrings

$48

Mini Evil Queen Disney Earrings

Small Villain stud earrings

$34

Ursula Disney Earrings

Villain statement stud earrings

$48

Mini Ursula Disney Earrings

Small Villain stud earrings

$34

Waitlist

Mickey Mouse Disney Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

Disney Halloween studs

$44

Waitlist

Mickey Mouse Disney Jack-O-Lantern Earrings

Disney Halloween stud earrings

$44

Waitlist

Mickey Mouse Disney Jack-O-Lantern Earrings

Disney Halloween studs

$48

Waitlist

Halloween Party Disney Earring Set

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck studs

$44

Waitlist

Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Earrings

Disney Halloween stud earrings

$32

Waitlist

Mickey Mouse Disney Ghost Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

Disney Halloween stud earrings

$42

Waitlist

Mickey Mouse Disney Ghost Earrings

Disney Halloween stud earrings

$32

Waitlist

Spooky Earring Set

Halloween stud earrings

$42

Bone To Pick Earrings

Skeleton Halloween statement earrings

$52

Free Spirit Earrings

Ghost Halloween earrings

$42

Bad Witch Behavior Earrings

Glow-in-the-dark Halloween witch earrings

$48

Sweet Treat Earrings

Candy corn Halloween earrings

$38

Carve Out Time Earrings

Glow-in-the-dark Halloween earrings

$28

Creepy-Crawly Earrings

Spider web Halloween statement earrings

$52

Victor Earrings

Halloween Frankenstein earrings

$42

Pumpkin To Talk About Earrings

Pumpkin Halloween statement earrings

$48

Witching Hour Earrings

Glow-in-the-dark Halloween earrings

$28

Let's Make A Ghost Earrings

Ghost Halloween statement earrings

$52

RWF Earrings

Halloween stud earrings

$38

Monsters In The Closet Earring Set

Glow-in-the-dark Halloween Earrings

$58

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Glow-In-The-Dark Frankie

Disney keychain

$68

Waitlist

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Halloween

Disney keychain

$68

Waitlist

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Glow In The Dark