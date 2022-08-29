Disney and BaubleBar Introduce New Villains Bag Charms

Disney and BaubleBar are excited to introduce these brand new Disney Villain bag charms. These new charms are perfect for any Villain fan and cost $88. You can see the full collection of charms, as well as earrings and other accessories, by clicking here.

What’s Available:

Disney Villains Bag Charm: Cruella

  • Disney keychain
  • $88

 

Disney Villains Bag Charm: Maleficent

  • Disney keychain
  • $88

 

Disney Villains Bag Charm: The Evil Queen

  • Disney keychain
  • $88

 

Disney Villains Bag Charm: Ursula

  • Disney keychain
  • $88

 

Other Merchandise Available:

Get Spooked BFF Disney Earrings

  • Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck stud earrings
  • $44

Mickey Mouse Disney Frankie Earrings

  • Disney Halloween stud earrings
  • $44

Mickey Mouse Disney Vampire Earrings

  • Disney Halloween stud earrings
  • $32

 

Cruella Disney Earrings

  • Villain statement stud earrings
  • $48

 

Mini Cruella Disney Earrings

  • Small Villain stud earrings
  • $34

 

Maleficent Disney Earrings

  • Villain statement stud earrings
  • $48

Mini Maleficent Disney Earrings

  • Small Villain stud earrings
  • $34

 

The Evil Queen Disney Earrings

  • Villain statement stud earrings
  • $48

 

Mini Evil Queen Disney Earrings

  • Small Villain stud earrings
  • $34

 

Ursula Disney Earrings

  • Villain statement stud earrings
  • $48

 

Mini Ursula Disney Earrings

  • Small Villain stud earrings
  • $34
  • Waitlist

 

Mickey Mouse Disney Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

  • Disney Halloween studs
  • $44
  • Waitlist

 

Mickey Mouse Disney Jack-O-Lantern Earrings

  • Disney Halloween stud earrings
  • $44
  • Waitlist

 

Halloween Party Disney Earring Set

  • Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Daisy Duck studs
  • $44
  • Waitlist

 

Mickey Mouse Disney Pumpkin Earrings

  • Disney Halloween stud earrings
  • $32
  • Waitlist

 

Mickey Mouse Disney Ghost Glow-In-The-Dark Earrings

  • Disney Halloween stud earrings
  • $42
  • Waitlist

 

Mickey Mouse Disney Ghost Earrings

  • Disney Halloween stud earrings
  • $32
  • Waitlist

 

Spooky Earring Set

  • Halloween stud earrings
  • $42

 

Bone To Pick Earrings

  • Skeleton Halloween statement earrings
  • $52

 

Free Spirit Earrings

  • Ghost Halloween earrings
  • $42

 

Bad Witch Behavior Earrings

  • Glow-in-the-dark Halloween witch earrings
  • $48

 

Sweet Treat Earrings

  • Candy corn Halloween earrings
  • $38

 

Carve Out Time Earrings

  • Glow-in-the-dark Halloween earrings
  • $28

 

Creepy-Crawly Earrings

  • Spider web Halloween statement earrings
  • $52

 

Victor Earrings

  • Halloween Frankenstein earrings
  • $42

 

Pumpkin To Talk About Earrings

  • Pumpkin Halloween statement earrings
  • $48

 

Witching Hour Earrings

  • Glow-in-the-dark Halloween earrings
  • $28

 

Let's Make A Ghost Earrings

  • Ghost Halloween statement earrings
  • $52

 

RWF Earrings

  • Halloween stud earrings
  • $38

 

Monsters In The Closet Earring Set

  • Glow-in-the-dark Halloween Earrings
  • $58

 

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Glow-In-The-Dark Frankie

  • Disney keychain
  • $68
  • Waitlist

 

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Halloween

  • Disney keychain
  • $68
  • Waitlist

 

Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm: Glow In The Dark

  • Disney keychain
  • $58
  • Waitlist