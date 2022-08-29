Gatorland Back To School Special: One Child Gets Free Admission Per Each Paying Adult

Gatorland announced a special back-to-school deal where one child can get in for free with each paying adult all September long. There's also a half off Florida resident special that has been extended through September 30th, 2022.
What's Happening:
- Gatorland, the “Alligator Capital of the World,” is making the month of September super special for Florida Residents and their families.
- As kids all over the state of Florida head back to school and just in time for Labor Day Weekend, Gatorland is inviting them out to enjoy their free time at Gatorland with a special promotion like no other for September.
- Florida residents receive half-off single day admissions and one free child admission (ages 3 to 12) with each paying adult, Sept. 1 through Sept. 30, 2022.
- Tickets must be purchased at Gatorland admissions. Proof of Florida Residency for adults is required.
- Florida Resident Adults pay just $16.50 rather than $32.99 plus tax and Seniors 60+ pay $15.99 rather than $31.98 plus tax.
- That’s right, 50% off regular admission for Florida Resident Adults and Seniors, PLUS one child age 3-12 years FREE per adult or senior.
- For more Gatorland info., visit us online at www.gatorland.com or call 800-393-JAWS.