Great Wolf Entertainment to Launch First Animated Film Tie-In with Great Wolf Lodge Resorts

Great Wolf Entertainment is set to debut their first animated film, The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure, further developing an entertainment umbrella from the creators of Great Wolf Lodge.

What’s Happening:

Great Wolf Entertainment, the emerging entertainment umbrella established by Great Wolf Resorts, Inc. (owners of the popular Great Wolf Lodge indoor water park resorts) released the first trailer for its debut animated film, The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure.

The film tells an enchanting story of five unlikely woodland friends who form an unbreakable Pack while venturing out on adventures to help others in need. The animated film is the first project developed by Great Wolf Entertainment, and is part of a robust content strategy designed to expand storytelling opportunities for the Great Wolf characters and other owned intellectual properties. Additional content in the works includes more animated content, books and immersive entertainment offerings at the company’s indoor water park resorts.

The Great Wolf Pack: A Call to Adventure will be available for a limited time on Great Wolf Entertainment’s newly created YouTube page

will be available for a limited time on A variety of short-form content will be shared on the Great Wolf Entertainment YouTube channel prior to the film’s release to help viewers become more familiar with the personality traits, strengths and vulnerabilities of the film’s five lead characters — Wiley Wolf, Violet Wolf, Oliver Raccoon, Sammy Squirrel and Brinley Bear. Following the film’s premiere online, the YouTube page will become the home for new, original short-form content created by Great Wolf Entertainment, including additional material featuring the Great Wolf Pack, such as music videos, sing-alongs, animated shorts and “how to” videos.

All 19 Great Wolf Lodge resort locations across North America will host lavish premiere events over Labor Day weekend, as the film officially makes its in-resort debut on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Afterward, screenings of the film will be featured as part of the daily line-up of entertainment offerings at the resort and be available for Great Wolf Lodge guests to view in-room.

will transport the Great Wolf cast of characters and viewing audience on an incredible adventure as they explore vibrant new worlds and encounter exotic creatures. The famed five woodland friends are magically transported via the Great Wolf Geyser to whimsical worlds where adventure awaits. The cast of characters will harness the power of the Pack to help those in need. By joining together in friendship, while combining their unique talents and flaws, they will face and overcome any challenges that come their way. The film was executive produced by Julia Pistor (The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie, The Rugrats movie franchise, Jimmy Neutron) and Kent Redeker ( Doc McStuffins , Spirit Rangers). The film was directed by Chris Bailey (Alvin and the Chipmunks, Kim Possible, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem 3D) who led an award-winning team of artists from L.A.-based animation studio Six Point Harness.

What They’re Saying: