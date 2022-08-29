What happens when you combine Disney characters with Betsey Johnson’s signature flair? You get a frightfully fun assortment of jewelry that’s perfect for year round wear, but especially Halloween.

Fashion designer Betsey Johnson is bringing her personal flair to a new collection of jewelry for shopDisney and it’s arrived just in time for Halloween.

We still have many nights leading up until the holiday but fashionistas can get a jump start on planning their wardrobes with these wickedly wonderful selections.

Of course it doesn’t have to be the season of spooks for you to wear jewelry themed to Mickey Mouse and Disney Villains, but it does make your outfit that more fun.

For fans of Mickey Mouse, there’s a necklace that features him in a pumpkin themed costume that’s perfect for trick or treat.

As of the Disney villains, the mismatched earring or charm bracelet includes popular icons for each baddie. The collection showcases charms inspired by: Jafar, Ursula, Evil Queen, Hades, and Maleficent.

The new jewelry is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $55-$75. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Links to the individual items can be found below. Looking for more? Be sure to check out even much more merchandise featured under our Halloween 2022 tag .

“A pendant of Mickey Mouse in a glittering pumpkin costume with different rhinestones throughout his design hangs on a goldtone chain that features a smiling spider charm and Betsey Johnson logo charm on the clasp closure.”

Mickey Mouse Halloween Necklace by Betsey Johnson – $75.00

“The bracelet features charms of a glittering genie lamp, Ursula's trident, blue teardrop stone, Evil Queen crown, black flower with red stone, heart with dagger, and Hades skull so you can show off the style of your favorite Disney Villains.”

Disney Villains Charm Bracelet by Betsey Johnson – $60.00

“Betsey Johnson brings her signature playful style to these earrings inspired by Disney Villains.” This set features charms of a heart with dagger, Ursula glittering crown, glittering Jafar cobra, Maleficent dragon, Evil Queen crown, Hades skull, glittering magic lamp, and poisoned apple.

Disney Villains Earrings by Betsey Johnson – $55.00

“Who's the most wicked of them all? Open the locket and find out! A design of the Magic Mirror on the front of the locket opens to reveal the Evil Queen with heart charm linked to a goldtone chain. The necklace chain features various colored gems and the Evil Queen's glittering crown charm.”

Evil Queen Magic Mirror Locket Necklace by Betsey Johnson – $75.00

