ICON Park to Host First Annual Oktoberfest Celebration

Grab your favorite stein and best lederhosen, then head on over to ICON Park, which is hosting its first annual Oktoberfest celebration.

What’s Happening:

Aligning itself with the famous Oktoberfest festival held each year in Munich, Germany, ICON Park will offer special beer, food and entertainment on Fridays from 5:00 to 10:00 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 2:00 to 10:00 p.m. starting September 16th through October 3rd.

Throughout the celebration, guests can get their fill of delicious German beers. Beer flights featuring four seasonal brews will be available at The Lawn Bar for $16.

If you’re looking for a nice souvenir, a commemorative 32 oz glass stein filled to the brim with your favorite selection can be purchased for $22.

Guests can even take a flight on their flight of The Wheel! A seasonal selection cooler will be offered at the Sky Bar before boarding. Tickets for the wheel will be offered at a 50% off promotional rate along with the purchase of any of these drink options – imagine playing your own Bavarian inspired playlist to get into the spirit.