List of Treats Available This Halloween Season at Disneyland Resort

The Halloween season is upon us, and Disney Parks Blog shared some of the delicious treats available this year at Disneyland Resort.

What's Available:

Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Supernova Pizza Special: Spicy blush sauce, Italian sausage, classic and crispy cupped pepperoni, mozzarella, pepper jack, red pepper flakes, and Fresno chiles

Vampire Alien Macaron filled with blackberry buttercream and lemon curd

Carnation Café (Available August 31 through November 10)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich: Hand-breaded fried chicken breast tossed in spicy chili sauce with pepper jack and mustard slaw on a brioche bun

French Market Restaurant (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Halloween Cake: Purple-colored vanilla sponge, raspberry mousse, fresh raspberries, and candied cocoa nibs (New)

Galactic Grill (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Oktoberfest-inspired Burger: Angus beef patty, bratwurst, grilled peppers and onions, sauerkraut, and house-made mustard cheese on a pretzel bun (New)

Darth by Chocolate: Layers of chocolate pudding, red velvet sponge, chocolate mousse, and crushed chocolate creme-filled cookies

Blood Orange Slush with a swirl of raspberry sauce (Non-alcoholic)

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Rocky Road Halloween Sundae: Rocky road waffle bowl, rocky road ice cream, marshmallow cream, hot fudge, and whipped cream topped with sprinkles (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Pumpkin Cheesecake: Classic pumpkin cheesecake decorated with a chocolate spider web and spiced Chantilly (New)

Mickey Bat Cookie: Citrus shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face

Market House (Available September 2 through November 10)

Mickey Bat Cookie: Citrus shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face

Mint Julep Bar (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Pumpkin-spiced Mickey-shaped Beignets rolled in pumpkin-spiced sugar

Plaza Inn

Monster Halloween Cake: Devil’s Food cake, colorful white chocolate mousse and buttercream (Available September 2 through November 10)

Classic Pumpkin Pie: Classic pumpkin pie with spiced Chantilly (Available September 2 through November 30)

Red Rose Taverne (Mobile order available)

Grave Stuff: Traditional grey stuff topped with chocolate tombstone and Halloween sprinkles (New) (Available September 2 through October 31)

Mickey Bat Cookie: Citrus shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face (Available September 2 through November 10)

Pumpkin Cold Brew: Cold brew flavored with pumpkin, vanilla, and spices topped with whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available September 2 through November 10)

Refreshment Corner (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Spicy Firefly Chips: Spicy corn chips topped with chili, cheese, and jalapeños (New)

Stage Door Café (Available September 2 through November 10)

Pumpkin Spice Funnel Cake: Pumpkin spice-dusted funnel cake with spiced caramel drizzle, toffee bits, whipped cream, and chocolate curls

Fantasyland Churro Cart (Available September 2 through November 10)

Pumpkin Pie Dip (New)

Frontierland Churro Cart (Available September 2 through November 10)

Spicy Chocolate Churro: Cinnamon-dusted chocolate churro with a spicy cocoa dipping sauce

New Orleans Square Churro Cart (Available September 2 through November 10)

Pistachio-Cherry Churro: Cinnamon churro rolled in pistachio and sour cherry sugars and served with a side of ghost pepper grape sauce (New)

Tomorrowland Churro Cart (Available September 2 through November 10)

Pumpkin Spice Churro rolled in pumpkin spice flavored sugar (New)

Tomorrowland Pretzel Cart (Available September 2 through November 10)

Toffee Pretzel: Cream cheese-filled pretzel sprinkled with toffee sugar

Town Square and Sleeping Beauty Castle Churro Carts (Available September 2 through November 10)

Chocolate Cookie Crumble Churro with creamy peanut butter-vanilla dipping sauce (New)

Available at Various Locations Throughout Disneyland Park (COMING SOON)

Donald Candy Corn Sipper (New): Available at the following: Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe Little Red Wagon Fantasyland and “ it’s a small world Hungry Bear Harbour Galley Tomorrowland Fruit Cart Rancho del Zocalo Red Rose Taverne Stage Door Café The Golden Horseshoe

Mickey Mummy Glow-in-the-Dark Premium Bucket (New):Available at the following: Ice Cream Carts Popcorn Carts in Town Square, near Sleeping Beauty Castle, “it’s a small world,” Fantasyland, Tomorrowland, Frontierland, and New Orleans Square

Zero Light-Up Premium Bucket (New): Available at the following: Ice Cream Carts New Orleans Square Popcorn Carts



Disney California Adventure Park

Award Wieners (Available September 2 through October 31; Mobile order available)

Footlong Spicy Pulled Pork Dog: Sweet & spicy pulled pork with a fiery tropical chutney served on a toasted bun (New)

Oogie Boogie Funnel Cake Fries dusted with crushed chocolate creme-filled cookies and topped with whipped cream, cookie pieces, gummy candies, and chocolate candies

Cocina Cucamonga Mexican Grill (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Hibiscus Sangria: Red sangria, cinnamon-spiced hibiscus agua fresca, and fresh fruit with a candied hibiscus rim

Cozy Cone (Available September 2 through October 31; Mobile order available)

Spicy Mac & Cheese Cone: Pasta with spicy red pepper cheese sauce topped with chili-cheese puffs

Fruity Sugar Churro: Churro tossed in fruity cereal sugar, topped with a purple and green glaze

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Cereal Sundae: Vanilla and strawberry ice cream, berry compote, mixed cereal, and whipped cream served in a waffle cup and topped with fruity cereal (New)

Chocolate Brownie Sundae: Fudge brownie, rocky road ice cream, hot fudge, and a hard chocolate shell served in a chocolate-dipped waffle cup and topped with white chocolate chips (New)

Hard Apple Float: Hard apple cider and apple sorbet drizzled with caramel sauce (New)

Pumpkin Pie Hard Float: Hard pumpkin chai cider, vanilla ice cream, and a spiced pie crust cookie (New)

Fairfax Fruit Market (Available September 2 through November 10)

Blood Orange Lemonade: Blood orange agua fresca with lemonade (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Fiddler, Fifer & Practical Café (Available September 2 through November 10)

Oogie Boogie Worms and Dirt Cake: Chocolate cake filled with raspberry jam topped with mocha mousse, chocolate cookie, candy worms, and chocolate décor

Flo’s V8 Cafe (Available September 2 through October 31; Mobile order available)

Spicy Chicken and Fries: Steak fries drizzled with ranch dressing topped with chicken tenders tossed in mango-habanero sauce and finished with green onions

Hollywood Lounge (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Stone Delicious IPA Michelada with chile-lime seasoning and lime (New)

Ghost Pepper Michelada: Tomato-based michelada with ghost pepper syrup and Mala Suerte Mexican Dark Lager (New)

Modelo Especial Ghost Pepper Michelada with ghost pepper syrup, chile-lime seasoning, and lime (New)

Blue Rum Cocktail: Rum and orange liqueur with lemon-lime and cherry flavors (New)

Cranberry Sangria: Sangria and orange liqueur with cranberry juice (New)

Prickly Pear Vodka Cocktail: Vodka and prickly pear syrup mixed with lemon-lime and topped with a glow cube (New)

Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums (Available September 2 through October 31)

Jack-Jack Shortbread Cookie: Shortbread cookie dipped in chocolate with a Jack-Jack chocolate piece (New)

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Mobile Walk-up Waiting List available)

Ghost Pepper Nachos: Charred ghost pepper-marinated chicken, smoky ghost pepper cheese sauce, black bean purée, avocado tomatillo salsa, and seasoned tomatoes (New) (Available September 2 through October 31)

Chile-Ginger Pork Belly Sliders: Chili-ginger-glazed crispy pork belly and Asian slaw on baguette buns (New) (Available September 2 through October 31)

Cucumber-Tamarind Cocktail: Patron Silver Tequila, cucumber simple syrup, tamarind simple syrup, and fresh lime juice garnished with a marigold (New) (Available September 2 through November 10)

Lamplight Lounge (Available September 2 through November 10)

Pumpkin-spiced Donuts: Warm fluffy donuts tossed in pumpkin-spiced sugar served with orange cream cheese dip and hot buttered rum sauce (New)

One Last Toast: Patron Silver Tequila, cucumber simple syrup, tamarind simple syrup, and fresh lime juice garnished with a marigold (New)

Mortimer’s Market (Available September 2 through November 10)

Vampire Mickey-shaped Sourdough

Pacific Wharf Café (Mobile order available)

Pastrami Sandwich: Ghost pepper cheese sauce and house-made sauerkraut on a toasted French roll (New) (Available September 2 through November 10)

Chocolate-Espresso Bread Pudding with crème anglaise, whipped topping, gummy eyeball, and toasted pecans (New) (Available through November 10)

Pacific Wharf Cappuccino Cart (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Pumpkin Bundt Cake: Pumpkin-flavored cake filled with dulce de leche and cream cheese frosting finished with chocolate stem and mousse leaf (New)

Pumpkin-spiced Horchata Cold Brew: Creamy blend of cold brew, pumpkin-spiced rice, and cinnamon beverage (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Pumpkin-spiced Horchata Cold Brew with Irish whiskey (New)

Pym Tasting Lab (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Snack Molecules: Flavored popcorn, mini pretzels, honey-roasted peanuts, and popped sorghum with mini peanut butter candies (New)

Pym Test Kitchen (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Butter Pecan Cold Brew: Butter pecan-flavored cold brew topped with candied pecans (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Schmoozies! (Available September 2 through October 31; Mobile order available)

Minnie Witch Shake: Mint-chocolate chip shake with whipped topping and chocolate creme-filled cookie ears (Non-alcoholic)

Blood Orange Shake with whipped topping and strawberry sauce (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Smokejumpers Grill (Mobile order available)

Green Chile Double Burger: Two angus beef patties, roasted green chile salsa, and purple cabbage slaw served with poblano cheese dipping sauce (New) (Available September 2 through November 1)

Mint Shake topped with whipped cream, chocolate cookie crumbles, gummy body parts, and a chocolate-covered snack cake (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available September 2 through November 10)

Cranberry-grape Punch: Cranberry and grape juices, ginger ale, blackberry syrup, blackberry purée, and orange flavor-filled boba (Non-alcoholic) (New) (Available September 2 through November 10)

Cranberry-grape Cocktail: Black vodka, cranberry and grape juices, ginger ale, blackberry syrup, blackberry purée, and orange flavor-filled boba (New) (Available September 2 through November 10)

Studio Catering Co. (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Ghost Pepper Potato Bites with ghost pepper cheese sauce, smoky bacon, and pickled jalapeños

Buena Vista Churro Cart (Available September 2 through November 10)

Pumpkin Spice Churro rolled in pumpkin spice flavored sugar (New)

Grizzly Peak Churro Cart (Available September 2 through November 10)

Peanut Candy Churro rolled in peanut powder, sugar, and crushed peanuts drizzled with peanut butter sauce (New)

Hollywood Churro Cart (Available September 2 through November 10; Mobile order available)

Sour Candy Churro: Sour sugar-dusted churro topped with sweet watermelon icing (New)

Available at Various Locations Throughout Disney California Adventure Park (COMING SOON)

Donald Candy Corn Sipper (New): Available at the following: Award Wieners Boardwalk Pizza and Pasta Chiller Cart in Pixar Pier Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream Corn Dog Castle Hollywood Churro Cart Pacific Wharf Café Paradise Garden Grill Smokejumpers Grill

Zero Light-Up Premium Bucket (New): Available at the following: Popcorn Carts in Buena Vista, Grizzly Peak, and Pixar Pier



Disneyland Hotel

Coffee House (Available September 2 through November 2; Mobile order available)

Halloween Seasonal Cupcake: Choice of vanilla or chocolate cupcake

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar (Available September 2 through November 2)

Bitter Daiquiri: El Dorado 15 Year Rum, Batavia Arrack, Giffard Banana, pineapple juice, Jerry Thomas Bitters, and mint, garnished with orchid, pineapple wedge, and lime wheel (New)

Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel s Spa

GCH Craftsman Grill (Available September 2 through October 31; Mobile order available)

Halloween Pumpkin Donut: Cake donut dipped in orange-colored white chocolate

Mickey Mummy Donut: Black and white decorated cake donut

Jack Skellington Cupcake (New)

Hearthstone Lounge

Halloween Cocktail: Hanson of Sonoma Vodka, Luxardo Apricot, lemon juice, Orgeat Syrup, Peychaud Bitters, and Dr. Adam’s Teapot Bitters garnished with an orange wheel (New) (Available October 1 through November 1)

Dia de los Muertos Cocktail: Codigo Reposado Tequila, chambord, Dolin Dry Vermouth, Camparí, Angostura Bitters, and Dr. Adam’s Spanish Bitters garnished with a lemon twist (New) (Available September 2 through October 31)

GCH Holiday Cart (Available September 2 through October 31)

Poison Apple Cookie: Vanilla sugar cookie with white chocolate

Mickey Jack Skellington Cookie: Vanilla sugar cookie with white chocolate

Oogie Boogie Cookie: Caramel apple cookie filled with caramel (New)

Hocus Pocus Cookie: Vanilla sugar cookie dipped in white chocolate (New)

Gingerbread Zombie Cookie: Gingerbread cookie with white chocolate (New)

Halloween Cookie Box: Pumpkin Mickey sugar cookies, raspberry filled cookies, and chocolate chip cookies with chocolate candies (New)

Sanderson Sisters Crisped Rice Treat: Crisped cereal treat dipped in white chocolate (New)

Spooky Pretzel Sticks: Pretzel rods dipped in white chocolate (New)

Oogie Boogie Crisped Rice Treat: Crisped cereal treat dipped in white chocolate (New)

Waffle Shot with Milk: Cup-shaped waffle lined with chocolate with choice of milk, low fat milk, strawberry, or chocolate milk (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Waffle Shot with Liqueur: Cup-shaped waffled lined with chocolate with choice of Baileys, Grand Marnier, Captain Morgan, Jameson, or Rumchata (New)

Halloween Hot Chocolate: Hot chocolate with choice of Baileys, Grand Marnier, Captain Morgan, Jameson, or Rumchata

Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available while supplies last starting October 1)

Pumpkin Down Float: Scottish ale with hints of caramel, toffee, and a boatload of roasted pumpkin topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, pumpkin spice whipped cream, ginger snap crumbs, and a dulce de leche caramel sauce

California Churro (Available October 24 through 31)

Spooky Churro: A delicious churro rolled in cinnamon sugar, drizzled with peanut butter and chocolate sauce, and topped with peanut butter candy pieces

Kayla’s Cake (Available September 2 through 31)

Mummy Macarons with cookie and cream buttercream

Pumpkin Cheesecake Macaroons with white chocolate pumpkin ganache

La Brea Bakery Café

Kids Monster Pancakes: One orange and one green monster faced pancake with gummy worms and candy corn (New) (Available October 31 only)

The Midnight Painkiller Hard Kombucha: A tiki cocktail with pineapple, coconut, orange, and nutmeg

Ghoul’s Grog: Goslings Dark Rum and Goslings 151 with pineapple, orange, and grenadine (New)

Marceline’s Confectionery (Available September 6 through October 31)

Mickey Pumpkin Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in orange-white chocolate and green, white chocolate leaf (New)

Minnie Witch Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and embellished with a purple skirt, orange chocolate dots, and white chocolate with hat

Mickey Sorcerer Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in milk chocolate and embellished with a red sugar robe, yellow sugar bow, and white chocolate sorcerer hat

Skull Apple: Green Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel with marshmallow ears enrobed in red, white chocolate and green, white chocolate skull face

Mickey Mummy Marshmallow Pop: Mickey-shaped marshmallow pop covered in vanilla chocolate with dark chocolate eyes (New)

Halloween Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows on a stick dipped in caramel, enrobed in milk chocolate, and drizzled with orange and purple, white chocolate

Minnie Cake Pop with Orange Bow: Chocolate cake pop and chocolate ears enrobed in milk chocolate and embellished with a white chocolate orange bow (New)

Dirt & Worms Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop enrobed in milk chocolate, sprinkled with cookie crumbs, and embellished with a gummy worm (New)

Mickey Peanut Butter Rice Cereal: Mickey-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in peanut butter milk chocolate and covered in peanut butter candy

Mickey Spider Web Rice Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped crisped rice treat dipped in orange, white chocolate with a black dark chocolate web

Oogie Boogie Rice Cereal Treat: Crisped rice treat dipped in green, white chocolate and embellished with a black dark chocolate face

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Available September 2 through October 31)

Spookychino: Naples famous cappuccino with edible scary spiders and insects (Non-alcoholic)

Ralph Brennan’s Jazz Kitchen (Available September 26 through October 31)

Candy Corn Cream Soda: Monin Candy Corn Syrup, vanilla, soda, and a splash of cream garnished with candy corns (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Candy Corn Cream Cocktail with Pinnacle Cake Vodka (New)

Sprinkles (Available October 17 through 31)

Peanut Butter Cup: Chocolate cake filled and topped with peanut butter frosting ladled with chocolate ganache and finished off with mounds of mini peanut butter cups

Tortilla Jo’s (Available September 2 through October 31)

Ghostly Brew: Mi Campo Tequila Blanco, agave nectar, black activated charcoal, and refreshing cucumber organic margarita mix (New)

Uva Bar & Cafe (Available September 2 through October 31)

Bootini: Galliano, Absolut Mandarin, white chocolate, and cream garnished with blueberries (New)

Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party (SOLD OUT)

If you’ve already got your tickets to one of the sold-out nights of Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party at Disney California Adventure park, there are tons of sinister sweets and treats for you to indulge! With items like the Loaded Buffalo Chicken Fries at Flo’s V8 Cafe, or the strawberry-flavored Pain Churro and the raspberry-flavored Panic Churro, there’s a perfect blend of sweet and savory to try. You can also take a walk on the villians side with the delicious Mistress of Evil Chocolate Cake from Wine Country Trattoria.