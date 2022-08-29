Marvel Joins VeVe Artworks with Release of Three One-of-a-Kind NFTs

Marvel has joined the new pillar of VeVe’s digital collectibles experience: VeVe Artworks. The program brings both established and up-and-coming artists and licensed collectible Artworks to the VeVe Collector community as limited edition NFTs.

These three new Marvel pieces are one of a kind.

Marvel and VeVe have lined up an incredible roster of talent to offer digital collectibles from artists including Sara Pichelli, Brian Stelfreeze, and Skottie Young.

Fans can join in on the silent auctions on the VeVe web app

Below are Marvel’s VeVe Artworks available on 8/29 at 12pmPST: Brian Stelfreeze Sara Pichelli

