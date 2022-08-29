Marvel Joins VeVe Artworks with Release of Three One-of-a-Kind NFTs

Marvel has joined the new pillar of VeVe’s digital collectibles experience: VeVe Artworks.  The program brings both established and up-and-coming artists and licensed collectible Artworks to the VeVe Collector community as limited edition NFTs.

  • These three new Marvel pieces are one of a kind.
  • Marvel and VeVe have lined up an incredible roster of talent to offer digital collectibles from artists including Sara Pichelli, Brian Stelfreeze, and Skottie Young.
  • Fans can join in on the silent auctions on the VeVe web app.
  • Below are Marvel’s VeVe Artworks available on 8/29 at 12pmPST:

  • Skottie Young – AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1 (Starting Price $1,500)

  • Once the auction opens, you will have four days to place your bid to win the Artwork in a completely silent auction, so you won’t know what other VeVe Collectors have bid in their efforts to win the auction.
  • For more information on the auction, visit VeVe’s Artworks Blog. 