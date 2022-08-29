Megan Thee Stallion to Appear in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

According to an interview with The Cut, rapper Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly been cast in an undisclosed role in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.

An interview mainly talking about Megan Thee Stallion’s new album, also delves into how she’s expanding her career.

It is simply stated that “she has been cast in Marvel’s She-Hulk .”

.” No details regarding the role, whether it is a cameo appearance or a more substantial role, have been revealed at this point.

There’s also no word on exactly when she’ll appear in the series, so you’ll just have to watch to find out!

UPDATE:

. In an upcoming episode, she becomes involved in a legal case that is being handled by attorney Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra.

Segarra teased what’s ahead at the show’s red carpet premiere: “A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let’s say. Another world,” Segarra said before confirming Deadline’s teasing response that the catfisher is pretending to be a certain recording artist. He continued regarding the legal client: “So he thinks he’s dating one person, and he’s not, so we need to help him figure that out.”



Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.

The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.

Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+

