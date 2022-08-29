Megan Thee Stallion to Appear in “She-Hulk: Attorney at Law”

According to an interview with The Cut, rapper Megan Thee Stallion has reportedly been cast in an undisclosed role in Marvel’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law.
What’s Happening:
- An interview mainly talking about Megan Thee Stallion’s new album, also delves into how she’s expanding her career.
- It is simply stated that “she has been cast in Marvel’s She-Hulk.”
- No details regarding the role, whether it is a cameo appearance or a more substantial role, have been revealed at this point.
- There’s also no word on exactly when she’ll appear in the series, so you’ll just have to watch to find out!
UPDATE:
- Deadline has revealed additional details on Megan Thee Stallion’s role in She-Hulk.
- In an upcoming episode, she becomes involved in a legal case that is being handled by attorney Augustus “Pug” Pugliese, played by Josh Segarra.
- Segarra teased what’s ahead at the show’s red carpet premiere:
- “A gentleman is being catfished by somebody that lives in another universe, let’s say. Another world,” Segarra said before confirming Deadline’s teasing response that the catfisher is pretending to be a certain recording artist.
- He continued regarding the legal client: “So he thinks he’s dating one person, and he’s not, so we need to help him figure that out.”
More She Hulk: Attorney at Law
- Directed by Kat Coiro (Episodes 1, 2, 3, 4, 8, 9) and Anu Valia (Episodes 5, 6, 7) with Jessica Gao as head writer, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law follows Jennifer Walters as she navigates the complicated life of a single, 30-something attorney who also happens to be a green 6-foot-7-inch superpowered hulk.
- The nine-episode series welcomes a host of MCU vets, including Mark Ruffalo as Smart Hulk, Tim Roth as Emil Blonsky/the Abomination, and Benedict Wong as Wong. The cast also includes Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra, Jameela Jamil, Jon Bass and Renée Elise Goldsberry.
- Executive producers are Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro and Jessica Gao. Co-executive producers are Wendy Jacobson and Jennifer Booth.
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is now streaming on Disney+.
- Be sure to follow our She-Hulk: Attorney at Law tag for Mack’s weekly recaps of the series.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now