Spotify and Apple Music Subscribers Can Now Pre-Save Original Soundtrack of “Pinocchio”

If you use Spotify, Apple Music, or Deezer, you have the option to pre-save the soundtrack for the new Disney+ Original film, Pinocchio, set to release alongside the feature on September 8th.

What’s Happening:

A Disney+ Day premiere, Pinocchio , is set to arrive on the streaming service as one of a slew of titles coming to the platform on Disney+ day.

, is set to arrive on the streaming service as one of a slew of titles coming to the platform on Disney+ day. Releasing alongside the feature title, is the original soundtrack for the film featuring performances by Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, Keegan-Michael Key and more.

Those who have subscriptions to Apple Music, Spotify, and Deezer now have the option to Pre-Save or Pre-Add the album now, and can do so here.

Academy Award winner Robert Zemeckis directs this live action and CGI retelling of the beloved tale of a wooden puppet who embarks on a thrilling adventure to become a real boy. Tom Hanks stars as Geppetto, the woodcarver who builds and treats Pinocchio (Benjamin Evan Ainsworth) as if he were his real son. Joseph Gordon-Levitt is Jiminy Cricket, who serves as Pinocchio’s guide as well as his "conscience"; Academy Award nominee Cynthia Erivo is the Blue Fairy; Keegan-Michael Key is "Honest" John; Academy Award nominee Lorraine Bracco is Sofia the Seagull, a new character, and Luke Evans is The Coachman.

A Disney+ Day premiere, Pinocchio will launch September 8, 2022, exclusively on Disney+.

will launch September 8, 2022, exclusively on Disney+. Over the weekend, we took a look at the original animated classic from 1940, and how it seems to have influenced the new live-action and computer animated hybrid adaptation of the film. You can check that out here.