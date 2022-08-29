See All That Autumn Has In Store for Guests at Shanghai Disney Resort

September is an exciting season at Shanghai Disney Resort. The weather is changing and it is time to celebrate with Duffy and friends. For those who enjoy Halloween, there are plenty of festivities in store.

What’s Happening:

September is the start of a brand new season at Shanghai Disney Resort – a time to embrace the change in weather and admire the golden foliage woven into the resort’s natural scenery.

As autumn approaches, cozy sweater weather is around the corner, just in time to celebrate friendship with Duffy and Friends.

And of course, the change in seasons mean guests can look forward to dressing up in their best attire for Shanghai Disneyland’s annual Halloween celebration.

Under the comfortable cool weather, new and classic guest-favorite offerings create even more opportunities to celebrate the holidays, friendship, and reunions with family and loved ones.

Celebrate Friendship During Duffy Month Themed to “Let’s Be Friends” with Brand New Offerings:

Guests are invited to celebrate friendship in the company of Duffy and Friends during the official Duffy Month.

From September 1 to 30, this Duffy Month marks LinaBell’s first anniversary. Since her debut last September, this captivating fox has charmed her way into the hearts of guests. In an exciting first, the Mickey floral will be transformed into a LinaBell design.

The adorable floral will greet guests upon entry, showcasing LinaBell’s signature color and iconic purple orchid, providing the perfect photo opportunity for fans of the fabulous fox friend. LinaBell will also join the entry portal show for the first time ever, and at various times throughout the day, Mickey, Minnie, and dancers will present the group of friends in this show.

Guests will also be thrilled to see the transformation of the park into a world filled with all things Duffy and Friends.

In addition to a host of endearing and entertaining Duffy-themed offerings, Mickey Avenue will be decked out with a bold and colorful design themed to the stories of Duffy and Friends.

Guests will delight in the brand new selfie spot decor, social walls, and enhanced photo locations, alongside the plentiful photo opportunities to fully embrace the heartfelt welcome of Duffy and Friends in a series of miniature “sets” on Minnie Lane that allow guests to pose with their plush in a variety of settings.

Duffy Month welcomes all guests to become a friend of Duffy and his friends. Both newcomers and longtime guests are encouraged to register on the Duffy and Friends Club Mini-Program on WeChat for a chance to redeem a cardholder and Duffy-themed stickers at the park to decorate and personalize their very own pocket-sized photos.

Food Options:

Food lovers should not miss all things refreshing and deliciously Duffy-themed this Duffy Month. Guests might have an additional chance to meet Disney friends while enjoying mouthwatering dishes at the popular Duffy Weekend Brunch, while the Duffy Afternoon Tea, and Duffy-themed hotel buffet are back for even more Duffy-shaped cuteness. Those who want to add to their culinary journey can join the Weekend Junior Chef Cooking Session, where a chef will teach guests how to make sweet Duffy-themed lollipops that satisfy both the eyes and taste buds. And at CookieAnn Bakery Café, CookieAnn has prepared different desserts inspired by the stories of the seven friends – guests can look forward to trying out the tangy Raspberry Jelly White Chocolate Mousse Sphere, rich Dark Cherry Jelly Chocolate Mousse Cake, and luscious Dark Chocolate Tart.

Merchandise:

Guests can also pick up the LinaBell and CookieAnn Popcorn Buckets and many other festive delicacies for a savory treat to keep them satiated as they enjoy everything Duffy Month has to offer.

With September also comes the Mid-Autumn Festival. In a nod to this important holiday, the StellaLou CookieAnn Mooncake is the perfect gift for the season.

And this year, the new CookieAnn and LinaBell plush will join StellaLou in Chinese outfits to celebrate the festival. The launch date and more details will be announced at a later date through the resort’s official channels.

Shanghai Disneyland Hotel:

The celebration of Duffy Month continues on at the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel, where guests can find Duffy-themed souvenirs in their rooms.

Guests can enjoy family fun at the Mickey Mouse Playhouse, where themed recreational activities will take place throughout the month.

A Season of Golden Leaves and Golden Holidays:

With cool comfortable temperatures, fresh breezes, and picturesque scenery, autumn is truly one of the best times of year to explore the magic of Shanghai Disney Resort. It’s also filled with holidays, including one of the longest public holidays of the year – the National Holiday Golden Week. It’s the perfect time for guests with families to get outdoors for a relaxing week off and experience the finest weather of the year.

To add more magic to this year’s Golden Week, from October 1 to 3, the resort will have a special castle projection in Shanghai Disneyland to celebrate the National Holiday. The special projection will be visible before the iconic nighttime spectacular ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration, and guests will be able to enjoy an enhanced visual immersion during the lively evening hours.

Experience Halloween Thrills with Friends and Disney Villains Alike:

As the weather cools and the innocence of September’s Duffy Month gives way to something a little spookier, it means it’s time for Halloween at Shanghai Disney Resort! From October 4 to November 4, the entire resort will transform, immersing guests in the Halloween spirit as a spooky spell is cast over the resort.

Guests of all ages are invited to dress up in their fanciest costumes and join in on new surprises and iconic offerings during this limited-edition festival season.

Starting October 4, enchanting Halloween themed décor will transform the resort with pumpkins, spider-web entangled decorations, opulent social walls, and of course, the Donald Duck-shaped floral.

Always ready for a good time, Mickey and his friends together with Duffy and Friends won’t miss out on the festivities – they too will dress to impress in sharp Halloween costumes, ready for spook-tacular encounter with guests.

It wouldn’t be Halloween without the much-anticipated yearly arrival of the Disney Villains, who will make occasional appearances on the Castle balcony. And as dusk falls, the beloved Donald’s Halloween Treat Cavalcade will return to the parade route.

Young Halloween enthusiasts will be able to get their dance on at Tomorrowland’s Pepsi E-Stage in the “This IS Halloween” Dance Party. Plus, no Halloween is complete without the sighting of ghost pirates! Treasure Cove once again becomes home to the Ghost Pirates who “haunt” Shipwreck Shore.

The four-day Halloween Spook-tacular Extravaganza caps off the holiday’s activities from October 28 to 31.

The Halloween Villains Fireworks Show will again make for a striking showcase of the Disney Villains. During Halloween evening hours, selected areas around the park will be transformed into Halloween Party Zones for guests to watch the show.

The Halloween thrills continue as guests have the opportunity to meet beloved villains across the park including Lotso, Evil Queen, and more. For a heroic encounter, Loki

And from October 11 to November 11, the popular Coco-themed area returns, where guests can sing along with Miguel in Adventure Isle in more magical and musical adventures for the whole family.

Special Halloween-themed treats and merchandise perfectly fit the thrilling vibe of the holiday celebrations. Foodies can join in on the fun with frighteningly delicious cakes from the CookieAnn Bakery Café.

For an even sweeter autumn evening, pumpkin-flavored ice cream is ready for every guest in the park. Guests can also bring a piece of the Disney Halloween magic home with them thanks to a series of adorable new fall merchandise starring Chip ‘n’ Dale and other beloved Disney characters.

Whether in the park, the resort’s hotels or Disneytown, there is something for everyone in a wildly spooky celebration for a classic beloved Disney Halloween!

From October 14, the Disneytown holiday market is back for more frightful fun, letting guests experience a different Halloween.

The Disneytown Halloween Tour will also be available at Disneytown this year, bringing a fun DIY dress-up workshop and the Trick-or-Treat Parade to offer the kids and the whole family a fantastic Treat-or-Treat experience. The resort’s two hotels also offer the perfect Halloween getaway experience. An array of spooky fun displays, tasty treats and new hotel offerings will entice guests to stay for a spell!

Take the Magic Further with Special Ticket Offers and More:

To make the most of the refreshing weather and autumn scenery, Shanghai Disney Resort offers various ticket offers and staycations for guests to take advantage of this golden season.