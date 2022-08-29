“X-Men: Hellfire Gala” One-Shot Comes to Marvel Unlimited

Relive mutantkind’s biggest event of the year with the release of the X-Men: Hellfire Gala one-shot on the Marvel Unlimited app.

Tying into this release, Marvel Unlimited also launched two new Hellfire Gala stories, X-Men: Hellfire Gala Confessionals #1 and X-Men Unlimited #50: Secret X-Men Arc , and both are now available in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.

X-Men: Hellfire Gala Confessionals #1 follows the mutant runner-ups as they react in real time to the election results that determined the latest X-Men team. Fans will get an inside look at what their favorite characters were thinking as the results rolled in. Then, just moments after the polls close, X-Men Unlimited #50: Secret X-Men Arc picks up with the Gala in full swing!