“X-Men: Hellfire Gala” One-Shot Comes to Marvel Unlimited

Relive mutantkind’s biggest event of the year with the release of the X-Men: Hellfire Gala one-shot on the Marvel Unlimited app.
What’s Happening:
- Tying into this release, Marvel Unlimited also launched two new Hellfire Gala stories, X-Men: Hellfire Gala Confessionals #1 and X-Men Unlimited #50: Secret X-Men Arc, and both are now available in the exclusive Infinity Comics format.
- X-Men: Hellfire Gala Confessionals #1 follows the mutant runner-ups as they react in real time to the election results that determined the latest X-Men team. Fans will get an inside look at what their favorite characters were thinking as the results rolled in. Then, just moments after the polls close, X-Men Unlimited #50: Secret X-Men Arc picks up with the Gala in full swing!
- “A Hellfire Gala special! They can’t all be winners of this year’s X-Men Vote, but these mutant runner-ups still have plenty to say! X-Men candidates Avalanche, Gorgon, Gentle, Micromax, Surge, Bling!, Siryn, Penance, Armor, and Firestar, react in real time to the election results that determine the latest X-Men team. Who will claim the coveted spot?”
- Both issues are written by Steve Foxe with art by Alan Robinson.