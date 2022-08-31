“Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic #9″ Now Available on Marvel Unlimited

by |
Tags: ,

The Avengers are on a new intergalactic adventure in a new Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited and Marvel has a first look to share.

  • New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Anthology Infinity Comics series “Avengers Unlimited” kicks off an all-new, intergalactic story arc in “Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic #9.”
  • Creators Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande take Avengers Captain Marvel, Iron Man, War Machine, and Captain America to a far-away alien world where the team becomes embroiled in an interplanetary conflict. The “Kaiju War” begins here.
  • Read the first chapter of this five-part story arc on the app today, and grab your first look below.
  • New issues of “Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic” drop each and every Tuesday.
  • Marvel shared a first look at the Infinity Comic, which you can see below:

The Avengers versus an alien threat.

The Avengers versus an alien threat.

The Avengers versus an alien threat.

The Avengers versus an alien threat.

The Avengers versus an alien threat.

The Avengers versus an alien threat.

The Avengers versus an alien threat.

The Avengers versus an alien threat.

The Avengers versus an alien threat.

The Avengers versus an alien threat.