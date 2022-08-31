“Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic #9″ Now Available on Marvel Unlimited

The Avengers are on a new intergalactic adventure in a new Infinity Comic on Marvel Unlimited and Marvel has a first look to share.

New on the Marvel Unlimited app: Anthology Infinity Comics series “Avengers Unlimited” kicks off an all-new, intergalactic story arc in “Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic #9.”

Creators Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande take Avengers Captain Marvel, Iron Man, War Machine, and Captain America to a far-away alien world where the team becomes embroiled in an interplanetary conflict. The “Kaiju War” begins here.

Read the first chapter of this five-part story arc on the app today, and grab your first look below.

New issues of “Avengers Unlimited Infinity Comic” drop each and every Tuesday.

Marvel shared a first look at the Infinity Comic, which you can see below: